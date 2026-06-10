About KKXA Classic Country 1520

About KKXA Classic Country 1520

About KKXA Classic Country 1520

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KKXA Classic Country 1520, broadcasting from Snohomish, Washington, is a beloved radio station that brings the rich sounds of classic country music to the greater Seattle-Tacoma area. KKXA 1520 AM is dedicated to celebrating the timeless hits of country music’s golden era, offering listeners a nostalgic journey through the genre's most memorable tunes.



As part of the local radio landscape, KKXA Classic Country 1520 provides a curated selection of classic country songs from legendary artists such as Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Merle Haggard. The station's commitment to preserving the heritage of country music makes it a cherished destination for fans who appreciate the roots and history of the genre.



KKXA Classic Country 1520 goes beyond just music. The station is a vital source of news, weather updates, and community information. Listeners can rely on KKXA for accurate weather forecasts and essential local news, keeping them informed and connected to their community. The station also provides traffic reports to help commuters navigate the roads more efficiently.



Engaging on-air personalities are a hallmark of KKXA, bringing warmth and enthusiasm to their shows. These hosts share interesting stories about the music and artists, conduct interviews, and interact with listeners, creating a welcoming and entertaining atmosphere. KKXA's dedication to community engagement is evident in its support of local events and initiatives, often featuring live broadcasts and special programming that highlight community activities and festivals.



KKXA Classic Country 1520 prides itself on its professional broadcasting standards and its unwavering commitment to quality content. The station has cultivated a loyal listener base that spans generations, from longtime fans of classic country to newer listeners discovering the genre's rich legacy.



Tune in to KKXA Classic Country 1520 to enjoy the best of classic country music and stay connected with the heart of the Seattle-Tacoma area's country music heritage. Experience the timeless appeal of country’s greatest hits and the stories behind the songs that have shaped the genre.

