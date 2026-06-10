About KISW FM 100

About KISW FM 100

About KISW FM 100

(4)

KISW (99.9 FM) is a radio station broadcasting a mainstream rock format in Seattle, Washington. It is owned by Audacy, Inc. and has studios in Downtown Seattle and a transmitter on Tiger Mountain in Issaquah. In addition to a standard analog transmission, KISW broadcasts using HD Radio technology and is available online via Audacy. On the air since 1950, KISW was originally a fine music station before Kaye-Smith shifted it to a rock format in 1971. It has continued in the rock format since under various owners; live shows include The Mens Room afternoon show, which for a time was nationally syndicated.

