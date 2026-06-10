Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsKISW FM 100
Listen to this station in the app for free:
KISW FM 100
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

KISW FM 100

AlternativeRock
KISW FM 100
Playing now
About KISW FM 100
(4)

KISW (99.9 FM) is a radio station broadcasting a mainstream rock format in Seattle, Washington. It is owned by Audacy, Inc. and has studios in Downtown Seattle and a transmitter on Tiger Mountain in Issaquah. In addition to a standard analog transmission, KISW broadcasts using HD Radio technology and is available online via Audacy. On the air since 1950, KISW was originally a fine music station before Kaye-Smith shifted it to a rock format in 1971. It has continued in the rock format since under various owners; live shows include The Mens Room afternoon show, which for a time was nationally syndicated.

Station website
EnglishSeattleWashingtonUSAAlternativeRock
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 5:01:47 AM
A company fromMADSACK