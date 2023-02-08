About KINX 102.7

About KINX 102.7

About KINX 102.7

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KINX offers a wide range of programming, including local and national news, thought-provoking talk shows, and agricultural updates tailored to the needs of the region's farming community.



Sports enthusiasts in Montana rely on KINX 102.7 FM for its live broadcasts of Montana State University Bobcats games and NCAA events. The station's commitment to collegiate sports ensures that listeners stay connected to the action, whether cheering on the Bobcats or following other major NCAA games. This makes KINX a vital hub for sports fans across the region.



Beyond its sports coverage, KINX delivers comprehensive local and statewide news, weather updates, and content addressing the interests of the community. Its focus on agricultural reporting highlights its relevance to Montana's farming and ranching population, offering insights and updates that matter most to the local economy.



Whether you're following the latest Montana State Bobcats game or staying informed on local developments, KINX 102.7 FM is a cornerstone of the Montana radio landscape.

