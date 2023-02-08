About Key56 Radio

About Key56 Radio

About Key56 Radio

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Key56 Radio is where classic soul lives and breathes. Broadcasting 24/7, we bring you the timeless sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s—Motown magic, smooth R&B, funky grooves, and deep soul cuts that stir the heart and move the feet. From morning shows that ease you into the day to evening sets that bring the club to your speakers, Key56 delivers curated soul for grown folks who know the real deal.

Featuring hand-picked playlists, themed shows like Old School Sunday Night and The UK Soul Chart, and DJs who feel like family, Key56 is more than radio—it’s a soulful experience.

Tune in, turn it up, and rediscover the music that shaped a generation.

