About KATM - Cat Country 103.3 FM

KATM - Cat Country 103.3 FM, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing country and hits and is the most appealing among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. The position no. 1669 on our top list is occupied by KATM. This program is the no. 1 of good entertainment. On KATM the music takes center stage! The contents of the English program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.