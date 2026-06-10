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More stations from Galicia More stations from Galicia More stations from Galicia Radio Estrada 107.7 FM Pontevedra

Frequency 7 Radio Hip Hop, Reggae, R'n'B

Mi Rollo es el Rock Radio A Coruña, Rock

radio pentecostal armadura de dios Lugo, Brazilian Music, Christian Music, Sertanejo, Albanian Music, Traditional music

Radio Voz Xinzo da Limia Pop, Hits

Radio Voz Viveiro Pop, Hits

Radio Voz Vimiazo Pop, Hits

Radio Voz Vilalba Pop, Hits

Radio Voz Verín Pop, Hits

Radio Voz Sarria Pop, Hits

Radio Voz Ponteareas / Porriño Pop, Hits

Radio Voz O Barco Pop, Hits

RadioVoz Muros Pop, Hits

RadioVoz Monforte de Lemos Pop, Hits

RadioVoz Lugo Lugo, Pop, Hits

RadioVoz Lalín Pop, Hits

RadioVoz Chantada Pop, Hits

RadioVoz Cee Pop, Hits

RadioVoz Carballo Pop, Hits

Cadena SER Ferrol Ferros, Hits

Cadena SER Deza-Tabeirós Pontevedra, Hits

Europa FM Vigo Vigo, Pop, Hits

Europa FM Lugo Lugo, Pop, Hits

Europa FM Ourense Ourense, Pop, Hits

Europa FM A Coruña La Coruña, Pop, Hits

COPE VILLALBA Pop, Hits, Electro, Top 40 & Charts

COPE SANTIAGO La Coruña, Pop, Hits, Electro, Top 40 & Charts

COPE MÁS CANTABRIA Santiago, Pop, Hits, Electro, Top 40 & Charts

COPE RIBADEO Lugo, Pop, Hits, Electro, Top 40 & Charts

COPE MÁS ORENSE Ourense, Pop, Hits, Electro, Top 40 & Charts

esRadio Galicia: Podcasts in Family esRadio Galicia: Podcasts in Family esRadio Galicia: Podcasts in Family Libros con Marco Arts, Books

Es Europa Business

Especial Beethoven 250 aniversario Music

Debates en Libertad

Kelugares Places & Travel, Society & Culture

Es Sexo Health & Wellness, Sexuality

Una hora contigo Society & Culture

Es Salud Health & Wellness, Medicine

Muro de campeones Sports

Informe Miguel del Pino Natural Sciences, Science

Dentro del vestuario Sports

El podcast de Federico History

Los Libros Arts, Books

Prohibido contar ovejas Society & Culture

Economía para quedarte sin amigos Business

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