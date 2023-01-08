About RG 690

About RG 690

About RG 690

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RG 690-AM 690 The Sports XERG AM Deportes. The most controversial of SPORTS. The station that Monterrey listens, bringing all the News, RG La Deportiva.

Radio RG690 is a radio station that specializes in sports broadcasts of teams from Monterrey. In particular, it follows the Moneterrey Tigres, Moneterrey Rayados and Moneterrey Sultanes. Also with broadcasts of other foreign leagues, such as the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Football League.

