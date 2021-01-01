Our Website works only partly with Internet Explorer. Please use Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tecate, Mexico / World
About XEKT - La Super KT Tecate

For world lovers, XEKT - La Super KT Tecate, the station is a secret tip. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1339 on our top list. This program is the first address of good information. Instead of with music, XEKT provides entertainment with interesting spoken contributions. The contents of the Spanish program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

