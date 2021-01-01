XEKT - La Super KT TecateTecateWorld
Radio Maray 90.9 FMCopiapóHits
Radio Caricia 104.5 FMMelipillaHits
Thank you, but we were unable to process your rating. Please try it again later.
For world lovers, XEKT - La Super KT Tecate, the station is a secret tip. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1339 on our top list. This program is the first address of good information. Instead of with music, XEKT provides entertainment with interesting spoken contributions. The contents of the Spanish program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.Station website