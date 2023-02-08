About 97.3 ESPN

About 97.3 ESPN

About 97.3 ESPN

(13)

97.3 ESPN is a professional sports radio station broadcasting from Northfield, New Jersey, and serving the South Jersey region, including Atlantic City and the surrounding communities. As an affiliate of ESPN Radio and part of the Townsquare Media network, 97.3 ESPN offers a strong mix of national sports coverage and locally produced talk shows tailored to the passionate sports fans of the area.



The station features a lineup of both live national ESPN Radio content and original local programming. Popular local shows include The Sports Bash with Mike Gill, airing weekday afternoons with in-depth coverage of Philadelphia sports, expert interviews, and engaging listener segments. In the evenings, GameNight with Josh Hennig offers thoughtful commentary on daily sports news and upcoming matchups. Weekends bring The Locker Room with Billy Schweim, a program with a local fan’s perspective, and Rack & Fin Radio with Tom P., which serves the region’s outdoor and fishing community.



97.3 ESPN Radio is known for its live coverage of major Philadelphia teams, including the Eagles (NFL), Phillies (MLB), Sixers (NBA), and Flyers (NHL), making it a go-to destination for regional sports coverage. The station also provides updates on national sports events and breaking news, offering listeners a comprehensive sports experience throughout the day.



With content ranging from play-by-play commentary to opinionated talk segments, the station targets a broad audience of sports enthusiasts from dedicated Philly sports fans to local listeners interested in both national leagues and community events. Programs are live-moderated and often interactive, encouraging listener participation via calls and social media.



97.3 ESPN stands out as a vital voice for South Jersey sports, combining national expertise with local insight a trusted source for sports talk, live events, and Philadelphia team coverage.

