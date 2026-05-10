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Classic 87.6 Carnarvon

OldiesHitsCountry
Classic 87.6 Carnarvon
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About Classic 87.6 Carnarvon
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Big Bands, Country, Pop and Rock...that's Classic 87.6

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EnglishPerthWestern AustraliaAustraliaOldiesHitsCountry
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