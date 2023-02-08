About 6RCI Christmas Island Community Radio

About 6RCI Christmas Island Community Radio

About 6RCI Christmas Island Community Radio

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Christmas Island Radio, known as 6RCI, serves as the backing track of the island's community, broadcasting since 1958. More than just a radio station, 6RCI plays a pivotal role in keeping the community informed and entertained, offering emergency broadcasts alongside its regular programming. With a passionate commitment to nurturing new talent, the station provides training for aspiring radio broadcasters of all ages, fostering a vibrant culture of live music and supporting local events. 6RCI also acts as a gathering place for music enthusiasts, offering spaces for lively discussions, rehearsal jams, and vinyl listening sessions from its extensive collection. 6RCI conduct shows in English, Chinese and Malay. They also interview visiting bands and artists to the island and have also had guest tourists visit and be part of a show. It's a hub where the island's shared love for music and community spirit come to life, making it an integral part of Christmas Island's cultural landscape.

