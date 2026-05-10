About Cinna Radio

About Cinna Radio

About Cinna Radio

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The start of a digital revolution, born in 2015 from the desire to share a holiday vibe amongst those that couldn't, and played in a virtual environment where people that couldn't get out could still feel that party atmosphere, Cinna burst into the real world and found a home with the worlds night club and dance crowd. Now, with a terrestrial radio presence, digital apps and virtual 3D venues streaming into a growing network of real clubs and bars spanning 4 continents, as well as repeat stream and rebroadcast by other radio stations, no matter where you are, no matter how, in virtual, in real, by radio, internet, stream and social media, twitch.tv , our player app on Play and iOS App Store, you can hear and take Cinna with you everywhere. We particularly care for those with challenges; disadvantaged, disabled, terminally ill, anxious or depressed just as much as those that want to party - because music unites. Music is for everyone, it motivates and inspires. And, the world is better with a smile. #positivethoughts

