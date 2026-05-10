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CFRH 88.1

Community RadioPop
CFRH 88.1
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About CFRH 88.1
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CFRH 88.1 from Barrie broadcasts the best World music 24/7.

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EnglishBarrieOntarioCanadaPopCommunity Radio
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