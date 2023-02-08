About Coast to Coast Country

About Coast to Coast Country

About Coast to Coast Country

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Coast to Coast Country is the heartbeat of America—where wide-open plains meet the rhythm of the waves. Spanning the nation, it delivers the biggest and best country music from the past 25 years. Whether you’re on a backroad or by the coast, this is your perfect soundtrack. Coast to Coast Country feels like home. It’s fresh, upbeat, and filled with the songs that define a generation—made for open skies, good times, and shared memories.



Join charismatic host Hugh Stone as he guides you through the wildest, most energetic, and soul-stirring country tunes. A true country aficionado, Hugh shares song stories, spotlights new talent, and honors the legends, all with passion and charm.

