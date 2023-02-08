About 4GG

About 4GG

About 4GG

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4GG went to air for the first time in 1967 and from that moment, radio on the Gold Coast changed forever.

4GG became an Icon on the Gold Coast. In the early 1970’s, 4GG (AM 1200) became known as the ‘showbiz radio station of Australia’. 4GG remained on the air until 1989 when it became 4GGG after moving to the FM band.

The New 4GG is not about trying to be or trying to replicate the original 4GG. It is about playing the music of the 4GG era, the late 60’s to the late 80’s, the music that 4GG played that was as GOOD as GOLD.

Now Broadcasting on FM 87.8 from Mermaid Beach to the Gold Coast and to the World Online

