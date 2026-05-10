About 1XL Radio

About 1XL Radio

About 1XL Radio

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1XL Radio is a digital urban music radio station based in Conyers, Atlanta, GA and is owned and operated by Jump Street Entertainment Ltd. Co. The station is home to the number 1 weekend morning breakfast show, The Saturday Morning Breakfast Show (Live from Atlanta) with MSD & DJ Guvna, The Guvna's House Party and so much more. The Station plays Dance, Hip Hop, R&B and Reggae, Past Present and Future.1XL Radio the station that gives you "More Music Choice".

