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1XL Radio

ElectroReggaeHip HopR'n'B
1XL Radio
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About 1XL Radio
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1XL Radio is a digital urban music radio station based in Conyers, Atlanta, GA and is owned and operated by Jump Street Entertainment Ltd. Co. The station is home to the number 1 weekend morning breakfast show, The Saturday Morning Breakfast Show (Live from Atlanta) with MSD & DJ Guvna, The Guvna's House Party and so much more. The Station plays Dance, Hip Hop, R&B and Reggae, Past Present and Future.1XL Radio the station that gives you "More Music Choice".

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EnglishAtlantaGeorgiaUSAElectroReggaeHip HopR'n'B
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