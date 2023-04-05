The Athletic Football Tactics Podcast

Michael Cox is The Athletic's football tactics writer, Mark Carey is The Athletic's football analytics writer, and along with host Ali Maxwell they break down t... More
Man City masterclass & how Pochettino could transform Chelsea
Host Ali Maxwell is joined by The Athletic’s Michael Cox, Liam Tharme and Mark Carey following the conclusion of the Champions League semi-finals.
Man City swept away holders Real Madrid in a crushing 4-0 victory, 5-1 on aggregate, so how did they do it? Were they that incredible, or were Madrid that far below par?
Meanwhile, Inter beat city rivals Milan over two legs to set up a tasty final against Pep Guardiola’s side.
There’s also a section dedicated to imminent new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, and how he could set up the Blues next season.
The west Londoners have a huge squad, so who may thrive under the former Spurs boss, and who is unlikely to?
Produced by Mike Stavrou & Jay Beale.
5/18/2023
50:25
How Xavi's Barcelona won La Liga
Pragmatic Xavi, Busquets' successor and is it actually a good idea to bring Messi back in the summer? Host Ali Maxwell is joined by The Athletic's Michael Cox, Liam Tharme and John Muller to explain how Barcelona won the league...
An outstanding defensive record, playing to Lewandowski's strengths, why Pedri and Gavi are not simply Xavi and Iniesta 'mini-clones' & how a prodigious young coach has balanced a squad overhaul, the mantle of being Guardiola's "disciple" and Real Madrid's continued success in Europe.
Produced by Adonis Pratsides
5/15/2023
33:12
Alexander-Arnold's new role: Explained
Host Ali Maxwell is joined by The Athletic's Michael Cox, Mark Carey and Duncan Alexander to explain Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role for Liverpool and assess to what extent it's responsible for their recent good run of form...
Is he any more creative in central areas and are Liverpool better defensively? Was Trent really having a bad season and will he chase down Ryan Giggs' Premier League assists record?
Plus, the impact on some of his teammates, if this tactical switch is a 'Plan B' or the blueprint for next season and if Liverpool can sneak into the Top 4.
Produced by Adonis Pratsides
5/11/2023
42:15
Have Premier League teams forgotten how to defend?
Duncan Alexander makes his tactics pod debut, joining The Athletic's Michael Cox, Liam Tharme and host Ali Maxwell, to discuss a potentially record-breaking number of goals being scored in the Premier League this season...
Why the art of defending seems to have lost its appeal, why we're seeing more goals in big games and to what extent the five subs rule, the World Cup, manager sackings and 'mysterious goalkeeper injury-enforced breaks' have contributed.
Plus as Big Sam Allardyce steps in at Leeds, the panel reflect on his title as one of the 'forefathers of football analytics', what he'd be capable of with Thomas Frank's hair and some salient advice for what not to do on a golf course in a thunderstorm.
Produced by Adonis Pratsides
5/4/2023
43:33
How Pep's Manchester City took advantage in the title race
Host Ali Maxwell is joined by The Athletic's tactics writers Michael Cox and Ahmed Walid, to reflect on a chastening defeat for Arsenal as Manchester City wrestled back control in the Premier League title race...
How did Pep Guardiola's tactical set-up help them dominate the match? Have Arteta's Arsenal become slightly predictable and is that understandable, considering they are still at a relatively early stage in their own development?
Plus, what exactly is Kevin de Bruyne the 'best in the world' at and is the treble really on for Man City now?
Produced by Adonis Pratsides
