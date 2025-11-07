Mikey Bets is a known beer guy. Does that mean he can chug fast without spilling all over himself? Only time will tell. Leave a review with your favorite part of Episode 7 of the Yug Station.
--------
3:03
--------
3:03
Episode 6 featuring Rudy Dressed As Batman in Hockey Pads
A lot of people have been anticipating this episode of The Yug Station and for good reason. We have controversy with the time, a Batman impersonation, and much, much more. Enjoy!
--------
2:24
--------
2:24
Episode 5 featuring Danny Lantz
For all of the listeners out there, Danny Lantz is dressed as White Sox Dave and he takes his talents over to the Yug Station for a shot at the record. Can he do it?
--------
2:14
--------
2:14
Episode 4 featuring Katic
On this episode of The Yug Station, Katic stops by to test his luck with a chug. As a fellow big boy and absolute weapon, expectations are high for him to hit the leaderboard (also, should we be calling it a liter board)?
--------
1:50
--------
1:50
Episode 3 featuring Owen (THE "THAT’S BASEBALL" EPISODE)
On this episode of the Yug Station, Owen Lockwood stops in to try his luck with a chug. You may not be able to see it but Owen is dressed up as Hank duct taped to a wall. We also introduce our official sign off: that’s baseball.