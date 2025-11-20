You’re Going to Die: The Podcast You’re Going to Die Health & WellnessReligion & Spirituality Latest episode

Available Episodes 5 of 108 Megan Falley - Earthside Responsibility In the wake of Andrea Gibson's death on July 14th, 2025, Ned Buskirk speaks with their partner Megan Falley, about grieving their death, still finding moments to walk with lightness, the final moments of Andrea's life, and how Andrea, wherever they are, is supporting Megan even still... ‎Watch Come See Me in the Good Light on Apple TV: https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/come-see-me-in-the-good-light/umc.cmc.27uh51l7oh3ghql2gxb6xvb1s megan falley’s website: https://www.meganfalley.com newsletter, continued for Andrea Gibson - “Things That Don’t Suck”: https://andreagibson.substack.com/ Produced by Nick Jaina Soundscaping by Nick Jaina Associate Produced by Jordan Edelheit “Love Letter from the After Life” by Andrea Gibson "Hold Down the Fort" by Chris Pureka/Andrea Gibson ”YG2D Podcast Theme Song” by Nick Jaina SUPPORT OUR 501(C)3 NONPROFIT'S 2026 COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER TODAY: https://gofund.me/cec96a108 IF YOU'D LIKE TO GET INVOLVED EMAIL US AT [email protected] The views expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily represent the views of YG2D. -------- 1:17:04 -------- 1:17:04

Andrea Gibson on You're Going to Die: The Podcast [rerelease from January 2022] In honor of Andrea Gibson, for their life and death on July 14th, 2025, we're resharing host Ned Buskirk's conversation them from January of 2022, including a new intro with host Ned Buskirk, producer Nick Jaina, and associate producer Jordan Edelheit, scored with more music from Nick Jaina, holding their laughter and tears on the chemo-brain railroad, talking about the record skipping parts of our lives’, the poetry of cancer, chronic disease, and panic attacks, and what it means to consider what’s available when faced with the hardest parts of being mortal. andrea gibson’s website: https://andreagibson.org/ book - “You Better Be Lightening”: https://buttonpoetry.com/product/you-better-be-lightning/ newsletter, now continued by their wife, Megan Falley - “Things That Don’t Suck”: https://andreagibson.substack.com/ Produced by Nick Jaina Soundscaping by Nick Jaina Associate Produced by Jordan Edelheit “Time Piece” by Andrea Gibson/Scoreda by Nick Jaina ”YG2D Podcast Theme Song” by Nick Jaina EMAIL US AT [email protected] IF YOU'D LIKE TO GET INVOLVED or SUPPORT OUR 501(C)3 NONPROFIT or CONTRIBUTE HERE TODAY: https://gofund.me/cec96a108 And get episodes before everyone else by becoming a patron now at https://www.patreon.com/YG2D. The views expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily represent the views of YG2D. -------- 1:13:30 -------- 1:13:30

Honoring Joanna Macy w/Lydia Violet Harutoonian In the wake of Joanna Macy's death and with You're Going to Die's upcoming San Francisco event - A Wild Love for the World: An Evening Honoring Joanna Macy - host Ned Buskirk speaks with Lydia Violet Harutoonian, a scholar in Joanna Macy's work and a collaborator of Macy's for over 16 years. An Iranian-Armenian-American facilitator, public speaker, and musician, Lydia is devoted to inner and outer ecological renewal and cultural healing, facilitating group work across many communities, weaving together systems of thinking, deep ecology, and emotional resilience in the face of global crisis. She is the founder of the School for The Great Turning, a learning community where activism and spiritual practice meet. With training in community organizing and trauma-informed facilitation, she offers grounded emotional support to individuals and communities navigating burnout, grief, and the psychological weight of living in socio-ecological crises. GET TICKETS NOW for You're Going to Die Presents... A Wild Love for the World: An Evening Honoring Joanna Macy at Swedish American Hall on November 16th in San Francisco: https://www.yg2d.com/all-events/yg2d-joanna-macy-11/16/25 Lydia Violet Harutoonian’s website: https://lydiafiddle.com/ School for The Great Turning: https://schoolforthegreatturning.com/ 8-Week Study of The Essential Joanna Macy: https://programs.schoolforthegreatturning.com/the-essential-joanna-macy-course Produced by Nick Jaina Associate Produced by Jordan Edelheit Soundscaping by Nick Jaina ”YG2D Podcast Theme Song” by Nick Jaina Thanks to Lydia Violet Harutoonian for Joanna Macy's "Trust Yourself" & "It's the Sweetest Thing" recordings. EMAIL US AT [email protected] IF YOU'D LIKE TO GET INVOLVED or SUPPORT OUR 501(C)3 NONPROFIT or CONTRIBUTE HERE TODAY: https://gofund.me/cec96a108 And get episodes before everyone else by becoming a patron now at https://www.patreon.com/YG2D. The views expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily represent the views of YG2D. -------- 1:09:10 -------- 1:09:10

Because We Have Mortality w/Stephen G. Post In our newest episode, host Ned Buskirk speaks with Stephen G. Post, one of the world’s leading scholars on altruism, love, compassion, and the science of giving. He is a best-selling author, professor of preventive medicine, and founding President of the Institute for Research on Unlimited Love, and the founding Director of the Center for Medical Humanities, Compassionate Care, and Bioethics at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. His work bridges science, spirituality, and ethics with a mission to understand how unselfish love heals, uplifts, and transforms both individuals and cultures. Stephen G. Post’s website: https://www.stephengpost.com/ The Institute for Research on Pure Unlimited Love: https://www.unlimitedloveinstitute.org/ newest book - Pure Unlimited Love: Science and the Seven Paths to Inner Peace: https://www.churchpublishing.org/pureunlimitedlove Produced by Nick Jaina Associate Produced by Jordan Edelheit Soundscaping by Nick Jaina ”YG2D Podcast Theme Song” by Nick Jaina EMAIL US AT [email protected] IF YOU'D LIKE SUPPORT OUR 501(C)3 NONPROFIT or CONTRIBUTE TO OUR YEARLY COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER TODAY: https://gofund.me/da76d373a And get episodes a week before everyone else by becoming a patron now at https://www.patreon.com/YG2D. The views expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily represent the views of YG2D. -------- 1:17:10 -------- 1:17:10

To See With the Eyes of the Dead w/Perdita Finn In the first episode of this season of You're Going to Die: The Podcast, Francis Weller reminds us to invoke the medicine of our ancestral lineage; consider this episode a deepening into that work. In our newest episode, host Ned Buskirk speaks with Perdita Finn, a descendant of gardeners and dirt-lovers and women who knew how to speak to the dead in the dark. She is the author of Take Back the Magic: Conversations with the Unseen World and the forthcoming Mothers of Magic: Recovering the Love at the Heart of the World. She teaches popular workshops on collaborating with the unseen world. Perdita Finn’s website: https://takebackthemagic.com/ workshops: https://takebackthemagic.com/my-classes/ Produced by Nick Jaina Associate Produced by Jordan Edelheit Soundscaping by Nick Jaina ”YG2D Podcast Theme Song” by Nick Jaina EMAIL US AT [email protected] IF YOU'D LIKE SUPPORT OUR 501(C)3 NONPROFIT or CONTRIBUTE HERE TODAY: https://gofund.me/da76d373a And get episodes a week before everyone else by becoming a patron now at https://www.patreon.com/YG2D. The views expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily represent the views of YG2D. -------- 1:28:48 -------- 1:28:48 Show more