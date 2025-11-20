You’re Going to Die: The Podcast

In honor of Andrea Gibson, for their life and death on July 14th, 2025, we're resharing host Ned Buskirk's conversation them from January of 2022, including a new intro with host Ned Buskirk, producer Nick Jaina, and associate producer Jordan Edelheit, scored with more music from Nick Jaina, holding their laughter and tears on the chemo-brain railroad, talking about the record skipping parts of our lives’, the poetry of cancer, chronic disease, and panic attacks, and what it means to consider what’s available when faced with the hardest parts of being mortal.
andrea gibson’s
website: https://andreagibson.org/
book - “You Better Be Lightening”: https://buttonpoetry.com/product/you-better-be-lightning/
newsletter, now continued by their wife, Megan Falley - “Things That Don’t Suck”: https://andreagibson.substack.com/
Produced by Nick Jaina
Soundscaping by Nick Jaina
Associate Produced by Jordan Edelheit
“Time Piece” by Andrea Gibson/Scoreda by Nick Jaina
”YG2D Podcast Theme Song” by Nick Jaina
