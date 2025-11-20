85 Years of Making a Difference — It All Matters

Celebrate the American Diabetes Association®'s (ADA) 85th anniversary with Drs. Neil Skolnik and Sara Wettergreen, joined by Dr. Marlon Pragnell, Charlene Wallace, and Stacey Krawczyk. Together, they'll reflect on the ADA's legacy of groundbreaking research and how it continues to shape the programs and resources available today. The conversation will also highlight practical tools—from nutrition guidance to the National Diabetes Prevention Program—to support you and your loved ones in managing or preventing diabetes. Because it all matters. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health, Abington, PA Sara Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist, UCHealth Lone Tree Primary Care, Aurora, CO Marlon Pragnell, PhD, Vice President of Research and Science at the ADA Charlene Wallace, MBA, Vice President of Diabetes Prevention at the ADA Stacey Krawczyk, MS, RD, Director of Nutrition and Wellness at the ADA Do you have questions or comments you'd like to share with Neil and Sara? Leave a message at (703) 755-7288. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to "follow" Diabetes Day by Day! Additional resources: Research Impact Learn More About the National Diabetes Prevention Program Eating for Diabetes Management Diabetes Food Hub More on the ADA's 85th Anniversary