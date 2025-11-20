What Diabetes Medication is Best for Me?
Join Drs. Neil Skolnik and Sara Wettergreen as they answer one of the most common questions people living with diabetes have: "What diabetes medication is best for me?" In this episode, they'll explore how choosing the right medication depends on your individual health, lifestyle, and goals. Discover practical tips to better help you work with your care team to make informed decisions and find the best treatment plan for you. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health, Abington, PA Sara Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist, UCHealth Lone Tree Primary Care, Aurora, CO Do you have questions or comments you'd like to share with Neil and Sara? Leave a message at (703) 755-7288. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to "follow" Diabetes Day by Day! Diabetes Medications: Biguanides Brand: Glucophage, Fortamet, Glumetza Generic: Metformin, Metformin XR Sulfonylureas (Second Generation) Brand: Glucotrol, Amaryl, Diaβeta, Glynase Generic: Glipizide, Glipizide XL, Glimepiride, Glyburide Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) Brand: Actos, Avandia Generic: Pioglitazone, Rosiglitazone (no longer available) DPP-4 Inhibitors Brand: Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Nesina Generic: Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin, Alogliptin SGLT2 Inhibitors Brand: Invokana, Farxiga, Jardiance, Steglatro, Brenzavvy Generic: Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, Ertugliflozin, Bexagliflozin GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Brand: Victoza, Trulicity, Ozempic, Rybelsus, Mounjaro (dual GIP/GLP-1) Generic: Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Semaglutide, Tirzepatide Insulins (selected examples) Brand: Humalog, NovoLog, Apidra, Lantus, Basaglar, Levemir, Tresiba, Humulin N, Novolin N, Humulin R, Novolin R Generic: Insulin lispro, Insulin aspart, Insulin glulisine, Insulin glargine, Insulin detemir, Insulin degludec, NPH insulin, Regular insulin