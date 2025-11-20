Open app
Diabetes Day by Day
Diabetes Day by Day
Diabetes Day by Day

American Diabetes Association
Health & Wellness
Diabetes Day by Day
  • Cannabis and Diabetes: What You Should Know
    In this episode of Diabetes Day by Day, Drs. Neil Skolnik and Sara Wettergreen talk with Dr. Akturk about the potential health risks associated with cannabis use for people living with diabetes. Cannabis use can affect blood glucose management, heart health, and even how someone manages their medications.  Understanding the risks of cannabis use is an important part of managing diabetes safely. Staying informed and having open conversations with your health care team are the best ways to protect your health. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health, Abington, PA Sara Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist, UCHealth Lone Tree Primary Care, Aurora, CO Halis Kaan Akturk, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, University of Colorado, Aurora, CO Do you have questions or comments you'd like to share with Neil and Sara? Leave a message at (703) 755-7288. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to "follow" Diabetes Day by Day!
  • Overcoming Decision Fatigue in Diabetes
    In this episode of Diabetes Day by Day, Drs. Neil Skolnik and Sara Wettergreen talk with Aaron Sutton, LCSW, BCD, CAADC, and Casey Coffman about decision fatigue—what it means and ways to cope, especially as the holiday season approaches. Living with diabetes means making countless decisions every day—from meal choices to medication timing. Over time, this can lead to decision fatigue, impacting both your mental health and diabetes management. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health, Abington, PA Sara Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist, UCHealth Lone Tree Primary Care, Aurora, CO Aaron Sutton, LCSW, BCD, CAADC, Director of the Sutton Institute for Psychotherapy Casey Coffman, American Diabetes Association® volunteer and a person living with type 1 diabetes Do you have questions or comments you'd like to share with Neil and Sara? Leave a message at (703) 755-7288. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to "follow" Diabetes Day by Day!
  • What Diabetes Medication is Best for Me?
    Join Drs. Neil Skolnik and Sara Wettergreen as they answer one of the most common questions people living with diabetes have: "What diabetes medication is best for me?"   In this episode, they'll explore how choosing the right medication depends on your individual health, lifestyle, and goals. Discover practical tips to better help you work with your care team to make informed decisions and find the best treatment plan for you.   Presented by: Neil Skolnik, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health, Abington, PA Sara Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist, UCHealth Lone Tree Primary Care, Aurora, CO Do you have questions or comments you'd like to share with Neil and Sara? Leave a message at (703) 755-7288. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to "follow" Diabetes Day by Day!   Diabetes Medications: Biguanides Brand: Glucophage, Fortamet, Glumetza Generic: Metformin, Metformin XR Sulfonylureas (Second Generation) Brand: Glucotrol, Amaryl, Diaβeta, Glynase Generic: Glipizide, Glipizide XL, Glimepiride, Glyburide Thiazolidinediones (TZDs) Brand: Actos, Avandia Generic: Pioglitazone, Rosiglitazone (no longer available) DPP-4 Inhibitors Brand: Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Nesina Generic: Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin, Alogliptin SGLT2 Inhibitors Brand: Invokana, Farxiga, Jardiance, Steglatro, Brenzavvy Generic: Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, Ertugliflozin, Bexagliflozin GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Brand: Victoza, Trulicity, Ozempic, Rybelsus, Mounjaro (dual GIP/GLP-1) Generic: Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Semaglutide, Tirzepatide Insulins (selected examples) Brand: Humalog, NovoLog, Apidra, Lantus, Basaglar, Levemir, Tresiba, Humulin N, Novolin N, Humulin R, Novolin R Generic: Insulin lispro, Insulin aspart, Insulin glulisine, Insulin glargine, Insulin detemir, Insulin degludec, NPH insulin, Regular insulin
  • 85 Years of Making a Difference — It All Matters
    Celebrate the American Diabetes Association®'s (ADA) 85th anniversary with Drs. Neil Skolnik and Sara Wettergreen, joined by Dr. Marlon Pragnell, Charlene Wallace, and Stacey Krawczyk. Together, they'll reflect on the ADA's legacy of groundbreaking research and how it continues to shape the programs and resources available today. The conversation will also highlight practical tools—from nutrition guidance to the National Diabetes Prevention Program—to support you and your loved ones in managing or preventing diabetes. Because it all matters. Presented by: Neil Skolnik, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health, Abington, PA Sara Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist, UCHealth Lone Tree Primary Care, Aurora, CO Marlon Pragnell, PhD, Vice President of Research and Science at the ADA Charlene Wallace, MBA, Vice President of Diabetes Prevention at the ADA Stacey Krawczyk, MS, RD, Director of Nutrition and Wellness at the ADA Do you have questions or comments you'd like to share with Neil and Sara? Leave a message at (703) 755-7288. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to "follow" Diabetes Day by Day!   Additional resources: Research Impact   Learn More About the National Diabetes Prevention Program    Eating for Diabetes Management   Diabetes Food Hub   More on the ADA's 85th Anniversary
  • Science Advances; So Do We: Keeping up with Diabetes Management
    Join Drs. Neil Skolnik and Sara Wettergreen as they discuss key takeaways from the ADA's 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago, highlighting advancements in diabetes and obesity care. With guests, Drs. Osagie Ebekozien and Marlon Pragnell, they'll explore how these advancements can positively impact you and your loved ones.   Presented by: Neil Skolnik, MD, Professor of Family and Community Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University; Associate Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Abington Jefferson Health, Abington, PA Sara Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist, UCHealth Lone Tree Primary Care, Aurora, CO Osagie Ebekozien, MD, MPH, CPHQ, Chief Quality Officer at the ADA  Marlon Pragnell, PhD, Vice President of Research and Science at the ADA Do you have questions or comments you'd like to share with Neil and Sara? Leave a message at (703) 755-7288. Thank you for listening, and don't forget to "follow" Diabetes Day by Day!   Additional resources: Patient Standards of Care 2025 Need information on diabetes, ADA programs, or upcoming events? The ADA's Center for Information is here to help. Contact them directly at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or email [email protected] for personalized guidance and support.
Diabetes Day by Day is a podcast intended for people with diabetes and their caregivers. In each episode, Neil Skolnik, MD, and Sara Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, will discuss the everyday challenges of living with diabetes and will offer practical advice for overcoming those challenges. Join Drs. Skolnik and Wettergreen and their invited guests as they share their experience and knowledge on how to "live your best life with diabetes."
