Season 2, Episode 24: Yoendrys Gómez

It's the second season finale of the New York Yankees Official Podcast, and before we raise the curtain on the 2025 season, we have one more great episode to close out the spring. Yoendrys Gómez might not be a household name yet, but he has been on the Yankees' prospect list for years, and this past offseason, as he tells Yankees Magazine deputy editor Jon Schwartz, he did something no Yankees big leaguer ever has before. Gómez graduated from the team's Dominican Academy, walking in the ceremony and receiving his high school diploma; while several of his teammates have done this before, none has while appearing on the 40-man roster. Gómez and Schwartz talk all about the Yankees' Dominican operation, plus the pitcher's goals for 2025. Then Yankees Magazine executive editor Nathan Maciborski zooms in to chat about World Series grand slams and some other stories coming in the team's official 2025 Yearbook. Finally, Yankees senior museum curator opens the History Books for a great lesson on Luis Arroyo.