We’ve got regular season baseball games to talk about, and we couldn’t be happier about it. This week, Yankees Magazine deputy editor Jon Schwartz welcomes Paul Goldschmidt into the podcast studio, as the new first baseman talks about the lessons from his journey through the big leagues, his impressions of Aaron Judge, and the true meaning of a leadoff hitter. Then, Jon is joined by co-host Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network as she braves the frigid temperatures in Detroit to talk about stories from the road through the season’s first two weeks. Finally, we kick it over to the (climate-controlled!) New York Yankees Museum presented by Bank of America, where senior museum curator Brian Richards opens the History Books to tell a story about another remarkable power surge in Yankees history.
This week’s episode is presented by Volvo. Start your electric journey right here, right now, with a Volvo XC90. Contact your local Volvo dealer to schedule a test drive!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
51:29
Season 3, Episode 1: Max Fried
It’s a brand-new season of the New York Yankees Official Podcast, and we have much to discuss! Joining Yankees Magazine deputy editor is new co-host, Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network. But Meredith isn’t the only new face (or at least new voice) that we’re hearing from this week. Jon sits down with Max Fried, who signed with New York this past offseason and is looking to play a key role in leading the team back to the World Series. A champion in Atlanta in 2021, Fried — who started the clincher in the Fall Classic — talks about living the cliché of big-league life, his excitement about pitching in New York, and much more. Join us all season as we take you deep inside the Yankees’ clubhouse!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:49
Season 2, Episode 24: Yoendrys Gómez
It’s the second season finale of the New York Yankees Official Podcast, and before we raise the curtain on the 2025 season, we have one more great episode to close out the spring. Yoendrys Gómez might not be a household name yet, but he has been on the Yankees’ prospect list for years, and this past offseason, as he tells Yankees Magazine deputy editor Jon Schwartz, he did something no Yankees big leaguer ever has before. Gómez graduated from the team’s Dominican Academy, walking in the ceremony and receiving his high school diploma; while several of his teammates have done this before, none has while appearing on the 40-man roster. Gómez and Schwartz talk all about the Yankees’ Dominican operation, plus the pitcher’s goals for 2025. Then Yankees Magazine executive editor Nathan Maciborski zooms in to chat about World Series grand slams and some other stories coming in the team’s official 2025 Yearbook. Finally, Yankees senior museum curator opens the History Books for a great lesson on Luis Arroyo.
This week’s episode is brought to you by Margaritaville-at-Sea. What’s better than watching spring training in Florida? Extending it into a tropical vacation, of course. Hit your next trip out of the park! Head to MargaritavilleAtSea.com and book your cruise today. The Caribbean is calling, and it’s time to answer!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:36
Season 2, Episode 23: Ben Rice
Coming to you live from Tampa, Florida, it’s our first Grapefruit League episode of the 2025 baseball season! This week, Ben Rice stops by to chat with Yankees Magazine deputy editor Jon Schwartz. Of course, they discuss the remarkable three–home run game from last year, but Rice also opens up about the confidence that has allowed him to reach this point, and how he plans to take the next steps. Then, Jon is joined by Yankees senior vice president Tony Bruno and Yankees Magazine editor-in-chief Alfred Santasiere III, as the three discuss the upcoming season for the Yankees, as well as the intrigue ahead at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Finally, Brian Richards opens the History Books for a great chapter on some less-than-memorable no-hitters that Yankees pitchers have thrown.
This week’s episode is brought to you by Margaritaville-at-Sea. What’s better than watching spring training in Florida? Extending it into a tropical vacation, of course. Hit your next trip out of the park! Head to MargaritavilleAtSea.com and book your cruise today. The Caribbean is calling, and it’s time to answer!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:01:51
Season 2, Episode 22: Dellin Betances
Pitchers and catchers have reported to Tampa for the start of spring training, and we have a beloved former Yankees reliever joining the pod this week. Four-time All-Star Dellin Betances stops by to chat with Yankees Magazine deputy editor Jon Schwartz about the life of a big-league retiree, the memories of spring training and his friendship with first-ballot Hall of Famer CC Sabathia. Then, Yankees Magazine executive editor Nathan Maciborski joins the call to discuss the ramp-up to the 2025 season, plus his feature on the newcomers in Yankees camp. Finally, we send it over to the New York Yankees Museum presented by Bank of America, where senior museum curator Brian Richards shares some interested anecdotes from Babe Ruth’s background.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Every other week, we bring you exclusive interviews with Yankees players, coaches, alumni or front office executives. Plus, Yankees Magazine’s editors take you inside their feature stories and discuss what’s happening around the stadium.