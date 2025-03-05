Seth Rollins: “CM Punk is not the messiah, I am!”: Raw Recap, March 3, 2025

Fresh off a massive backstage brawl on Raw, Seth “Freakin” Rollins joins the show ahead of his Steel Cage Match against CM Punk next Monday at MSG. Plus, John Cena shocks the world at Elimination Chamber and IYO SKY is your new WWE Women’s World Champion. Sam Roberts and Megan Morant host the debut episode of the Raw Recap podcast!