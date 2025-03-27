Wink: Stories for Better Bedtimes

Beetle's Secret

There are animals of every shape, size, and color in Brazil, but does that make a single one better than another? Like our own thoughts can sometimes say to us, Rat likes to tell Beetle that she is not enough. But she and we have secret strengths, and some have yet to be discovered. Parents, here are 4 powerful ways to connect with your little one during the story: 1) Sing or whisper the offered affirmations, 2) Make the pitter-patter of raindrops on heads, hands, and legs, 3) Get close and experience together how deep breathing feels and sounds, 4) Create a box with your hands for unhelpful thoughts and send them away. Wink is a production of BYUradio. Host: Steffani Raff. Producers: Wendy Folsom, Sam Payne, Brian Tanner and Kira VanDam. Post by Trent Reimschussel, DJ Cromarty, Kip Merrill, Finn Morrison. Guitar by Finn Morrison.