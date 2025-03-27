Wink: Stories for Better Bedtimes

In a far-away village lived boys, girls, and grown-ups who loved to eat sweet, sticky porridge. Because of a little act of kindness, a fairy's magic pot gave the happy village enough to go around--until they got themselves into a sticky problem! We all make mistakes sometimes, but we will learn that the sweetest thing to share is forgiveness.
Parents, here are 4 powerful ways to connect with your little one during the story: 1) Notice the smell of a sweet-smelling essential oil, lotion, or scented candle, 2) Get close and experience together how deep breathing feels and sounds, 3) Practice tensing and relaxing your body, 4) Respectfully place hands somewhere on your body that feels calm and peaceful.
Wink is a production of BYUradio. Host: Steffani Raff. Producers: Wendy Folsom, Sam Payne, Brian Tanner and Kira VanDam. Post by Trent Reimschussel, DJ Cromarty, Kip Merrill, Finn Morrison. Guitar by Finn Morrison.
15:32
Beetle's Secret
There are animals of every shape, size, and color in Brazil, but does that make a single one better than another? Like our own thoughts can sometimes say to us, Rat likes to tell Beetle that she is not enough. But she and we have secret strengths, and some have yet to be discovered.
Parents, here are 4 powerful ways to connect with your little one during the story: 1) Sing or whisper the offered affirmations, 2) Make the pitter-patter of raindrops on heads, hands, and legs, 3) Get close and experience together how deep breathing feels and sounds, 4) Create a box with your hands for unhelpful thoughts and send them away.
16:39
I Wish I Were a Butterfly
Caterpillar wishes she were something she isn't--red, blue, gold, and flying up high in the bright sky. Although our wishes are beautiful, we can't become who we are meant to be without first being who we are.
Parents, here are 4 powerful ways to connect with your little one during the story: 1) Tiptoe your fingers up an arm as the caterpillar climbs, 2) Wrap your little one up in a blanket like a caterpillar in a chrysalis, 3) Get close and experience together how deep breathing feels and sounds, 4) Flutter eyelashes against your little one's forehead like a soft butterfly's kiss.
16:18
TRAILER: Wink - Bedtime Stories
It's time to discover a better bedtime. A story, a mindful moment, and a chance to connect--all designed to calm busy minds and busy bodies. Join host Steffani Raff for a new story every Monday.
Wink is a production of BYUradio and is always ad and interruption free.
