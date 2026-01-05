The opener of gun season no doubt alters deer movement, but does it make deer movement nocturnal? This is a common claim among hunters and there is certainly a lot of anecdotal evidence reported from the deer woods on the subject, but what does science say? Dr. Marcus Lashley, Dr. Bronson Strickland, and Moriah Boggess discuss a research project that measured deer activity in Mississippi before and during rifle season. The results might surprise you, but there is much to be learned and applied from this study.Send us a text