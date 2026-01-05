High Grading: Why Your Best Bucks Never Reach Their Potential & How To Address It
12/31/2025 | 47 mins.
Why can't you grow big bucks on your property? High grading might be the problem and you may not even know you're doing it! Selective buck harvesting is necessary when managing for age structure and trophy potential, but it opens the door to high-grading. Dr. Bronson Strickland, Bonner Powell, and Moriah Boggess explain why antler-based harvest rules often backfire. Thankfully, they also give some simple strategies to minimize high-grading while pursuing a blend of hunter satisfaction and trophy management goals for your property.Send us a text
Rifle Season Effects On Daylight Deer Activity - Research Results
12/17/2025 | 48 mins.
The opener of gun season no doubt alters deer movement, but does it make deer movement nocturnal? This is a common claim among hunters and there is certainly a lot of anecdotal evidence reported from the deer woods on the subject, but what does science say? Dr. Marcus Lashley, Dr. Bronson Strickland, and Moriah Boggess discuss a research project that measured deer activity in Mississippi before and during rifle season. The results might surprise you, but there is much to be learned and applied from this study.Send us a text
Wildlife Investments