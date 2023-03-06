Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Cool Worlds Podcast in the App
Listen to Cool Worlds Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Cool Worlds Podcast

Cool Worlds Podcast

Podcast Cool Worlds Podcast
Podcast Cool Worlds Podcast

Cool Worlds Podcast

coolworldslab
add
Conversations between Professor David Kipping and guests, spanning astronomy, technology, science and engineering. This is the official podcast of the Cool Worl... More
Science
Conversations between Professor David Kipping and guests, spanning astronomy, technology, science and engineering. This is the official podcast of the Cool Worl... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • #1 Rebecca Charbonneau - Astrohistory, Carl Sagan, Cold War SETI
    In our inaugural episode, David is joined by Rebecca Charbonneau. Dr Charbonneau holds a PhD in the History of Science from Cambridge University, and served as the Historian-in-Residence at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics from 2020-2022. She is currently a Janksy Fellow at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and working on an upcoming book exploring the history of SETI - the Search for ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence.   To support this podcast and our research lab, head to www.coolworldslab.com/support
    6/3/2023
    54:19

More Science podcasts

About Cool Worlds Podcast

Conversations between Professor David Kipping and guests, spanning astronomy, technology, science and engineering. This is the official podcast of the Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University and their popular YouTube channel ”Cool Worlds”. Podcast episodes are filmed and can be found online through our YouTube channels.
Podcast website

Listen to Cool Worlds Podcast, FOX on Tech and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Cool Worlds Podcast

Cool Worlds Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store