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Cool Worlds Podcast

coolworldslab
Science
Cool Worlds Podcast
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • Cool Worlds Podcast

    #33 Sarah Rugheimer - LIFE Mission, Prebiosignatures, Mountains

    06/27/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    🌎 Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Download Saily app go to https://saily.com/coolworldspodcast - Use code coolworldspodcast at checkout ⛵

    In this week's episode, David is joined by Sarah Rugheimer, Reader (Assoc Prof) at the Institute of Astronomy, Edinburgh University. Check out Sarah's new Great Courses series at https://shop.thegreatcourses.com/experiencing-james-webb-the-invisible-universe-revealed, her Audible Originals at https://www.audible.com/pd/Searching-for-Extraterrestrial-Life-Audiobook/B08N5CHQF8 and her fantastic TED talk at https://www.ted.com/talks/sarah_rugheimer_the_search_for_microscopic_aliens

    To support this podcast and our research lab, head to https://coolworldslab.com/support Cool Worlds Podcast Theme by Hill [https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hdkvBtRdOW4SPsnxCXOjK]
  • Cool Worlds Podcast

    #32 Chris Lintott - Technosignatures, Citizen Science, Scicomm

    04/13/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    In this week's episode, David is joined by Chris Lintott, Professor of Astronomy at Oxford University and presenter of BBC's "The Sky At Night".

    To support this podcast and our research lab, head to https://coolworldslab.com/support

    Cool Worlds Podcast Theme by Hill [https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hdkvBtRdOW4SPsnxCXOjK]
  • Cool Worlds Podcast

    #31 Joshua Winn - Exoplanet History, Discoveries and Future

    02/12/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Head to https://NordVPN.com/coolworldspodcast to get 4 months free when you sign up for their 2-year plan.

    Use code coolworldspodcast at https://incogni.com/coolworldspodcast to get an exclusive 60% off Incogni.

    In this week's episode, David is joined by Joshua Winn, Professor of Astrophysical Sciences at Princeton University and author of "The Little Book of Exoplanets".

    To support this podcast and our research lab, head to https://coolworldslab.com/support 

    Thumbnail background from www.halcyonmaps.com

    Cool Worlds Podcast Theme by Hill [https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hdkvBtRdOW4SPsnxCXOjK]
  • Cool Worlds Podcast

    #30 Solo Episode - We Need To Talk About AI

    02/01/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    This episode is a bit different in that it's a solo-episode! I spent this week visiting the Institute of Advanced Study at Princeton, and one meeting in particular shook me so much I felt compelled to make this special episode.

    To support this podcast and our research lab, head to https://coolworldslab.com/support

    Cool Worlds Podcast Theme by Hill [https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hdkvBtRdOW4SPsnxCXOjK]
  • Cool Worlds Podcast

    #29 Nick Bostrom - Simulation Theory, Anthropic Reasoning, Great Filters

    01/28/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Use code coolworldspodcast at https://incogni.com/coolworldspodcast to get an exclusive 60% off.

    In this week's episode, David is joined by Nick Bostrom, Professor of Philosophy at Oxford University and author of several books including "Deep Utopia", "Superintelligence" and "Anthropic Reasoning".

     

    To support this podcast and our research lab, head to https://coolworldslab.com/support

     

    Cool Worlds Podcast Theme by Hill [https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hdkvBtRdOW4SPsnxCXOjK]
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About Cool Worlds Podcast
Conversations between Professor David Kipping and guests, spanning astronomy, technology, science and engineering. This is the official podcast of the Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University and their popular YouTube channel ”Cool Worlds”. Podcast episodes are filmed and can be found online through our YouTube channels.
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