In theory, the free market should help solve climate change. In reality, it’s rarely that simple. This episode explores how emissions markets work, where they’re taking off to reduce pollution, and why economists still believe markets are essential—if politics will let them be.More on the pollution market in India: https://emissionsmarkets.org/evidence-from-india/More on the scale up efforts: https://emissionsmarkets.org/
Shocked is part of the University of Chicago Podcast Network and produced by Magnificent Noise for the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth, which combines a 360-degree approach to education with frontier research having an impact in front-line communities globally. The Institute’s efforts are driven by the need to balance climate risks with societal growth. To follow or support their work, see our show notes or visit climate.uchicago.eduAmy Harder is the host, along with co-host, Michael Greenstone, a professor at the University of Chicago and director of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth. Our executive producers are Eric Nuzum, Michael Greenstone, and Sam Ori. Our production staff includes Christine Driscoll, Amy Pedulla, Sophie Bridges, Jamie York, and Samantha Henig. Our sound designer is Kristen Mueller. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
52:31
Moneyball for the Environment
For years, the EPA tried to inspect as many polluters as possible—but with limited staff, only a small fraction of sites could be checked each year. This episode looks at how a new, AI-driven approach is helping regulators target the worst offenders, and the data shows it actually works. What happens when environmental enforcement goes evidence-based?Read the op-ed that started it all: https://www.nytimes.com/2013/12/08/opinion/sunday/see-red-flags-hear-red-flags.htmlMore on the project: https://urbanlabs.uchicago.edu/projects/epa-inspection-targetingMore from Michael Greenstone: https://climate.uchicago.edu/people/michael-greenstone/
40:27
Vultures
In the 1990s, millions of vultures quietly vanished from India—and the consequences were deadly. This is the story of how a cheap painkiller set off a chain reaction involving rabid dogs, polluted water, and tens of thousands of human deaths. Economists now say it may be the most expensive extinction you’ve never heard of, and is just one example of how wildlife extinctions impact our human world.More on the study on vultures: https://climate.uchicago.edu/the-social-costs-of-keystone-species-collapse-evidence-from-the-decline-of-vultures-in-india/More on the study on bats: https://climate.uchicago.edu/the-economic-impacts-of-ecosystem-disruptions-costs-from-substituting-biological-pest-control/More from Eyal Frank: https://climate.uchicago.edu/people/eyal-frank/
34:20
Geoengineering
When disaster strikes and funding fails, some experts and leaders are considering a Plan B: deliberately cooling the planet by reflecting sunlight back into space. This episode traces the science, the politics, and the ethics of geoengineering—from volcanic eruptions to oil companies investing in carbon capture. What happens when the future starts to sound like science fiction?More from David Keith: https://climate.uchicago.edu/people/david-keith/More on his Climate Systems Engineering initiative: https://climateengineering.uchicago.edu/
35:57
Bad Energy
Air conditioning isn’t the luxury some consider it to be—it’s essential to life in a warming world. The real problem is the fossil fuels that power it. This episode of Shocked explores what it means to use energy well, from AC to AI, and whether “less” is always the right answer.Special thanks this episode to Ankit Kalanki More from Michael Greenstone: https://climate.uchicago.edu/people/michael-greenstone/More on Climate Vault: https://climatevault.com/
Are you tired of the same climate and energy stories? A warmer world is here. We’re living with it. Now what? Will countries ever stop burning fossil fuels? Should we use less energy? Can we adapt to a warmer world? What will it cost? Sometimes, we need to start by reexamining things we thought we knew.
Axios journalist Amy Harder and University of Chicago economist Michael Greenstone share new ways of thinking about the challenge from people on the frontlines as well as cutting-edge solutions — like changing the earth’s atmosphere, making batteries out of sodium and using artificial intelligence to predict the weather. Listen to learn about energy, climate, and the shocking ideas that will change your perspective.