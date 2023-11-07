It's a poopisode! I've got a serious case of poop brain, so let's learn about some fascinating evolutionary biology facts vis a vis poop! Penguin defensive poop turrets, snake poop acting, and the medicinal pooping of bees. Discover this and more as we answer the age old question: why hasn't there been a movie about vampires getting pooped on? I'm joined by comedian & actress Kimia Behpoornia! Footnotes: Penguin defensive poop Penguin poop diagram Snake poop paper Bee poop Last week's mystery animal sound sourceSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
41:51
Breakfast Club for Animals
Today on the show, interspecific animal friendship! These are special friends who don't care about their species! Can lions, tigers, and bears be buds? What of the shrimp?! Who will be friends with shrimp!?? My guest is standup comedian Pallavi Gunalan! Footnotes: Animal friendship PBS Animal friendship KBPS Pistol shrimps and gobies Mongooses and warthogs Sea robin sound Sea robin walking
Regular programming will return shortly, but in the meantime enjoy this classic episode! I'm joined by Tiktok's favorite zoologist Mamadou to talk about animals who seem cute... right up until they absolutely wreck you. Footnotes
1:17:25
Moo Deng! Pesto! Giant Babies!
Moo Deng! Pesto! What do they have in common? They're big babies!! We talk about these giant babies, and also, the tiniest babies who grow to enormous sizes. I'm joined by comedy writer Lydia Bugg!
43:47
Creatureween 2024: BATS!
Happy Creatureween! We're getting scary and spooky (but not really) with a special bat episode! Bats may not be the horrible halloween monster that they're made out to be, but they're still one of my favorite orders of animals in the world! Then, just for more fun, we'll talk about a who's who list of halloweeny critters and why they're so special! Joining me to talk about the most incredible, unusual bat species, as well as separating bat fact from bat libel, is science journalist and co-author of the new book, Atlas Obscura Wild Life, Cara Giaimo! Footnotes: Bats & Pesticides study Last week's mystery animal sound