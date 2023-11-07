Creatureween 2024: BATS!

Happy Creatureween! We're getting scary and spooky (but not really) with a special bat episode! Bats may not be the horrible halloween monster that they're made out to be, but they're still one of my favorite orders of animals in the world! Then, just for more fun, we'll talk about a who's who list of halloweeny critters and why they're so special! Joining me to talk about the most incredible, unusual bat species, as well as separating bat fact from bat libel, is science journalist and co-author of the new book, Atlas Obscura Wild Life, Cara Giaimo! Footnotes: Bats & Pesticides study Last week's mystery animal sound