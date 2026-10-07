What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies

Why do brilliant people sometimes make terrible decisions? According to Rich Hua, former Chief EQ Evangelist at Amazon, it's because stress can cut your effective IQ in half, and most leaders were never taught how to manage it.



In this episode of What's Your Deal, host Matt Uhler sits down with Rich to talk about emotional intelligence and why it may be the most underrated skill in business today. Rich grew up focused almost entirely on IQ: straight A's, a perfect SAT score, and engineering at UC Berkeley. He calls it his "genius robot" plan, and it worked well until he got married and realized something important was missing. That realization launched a lifelong study of EQ. At Amazon, he wrote the six-pager that created his own role and built a 70,000-person community. He ultimately helped bring EQ to more than 1.5 million people inside Amazon and across leading companies worldwide.



Connect with Rich Hua:



LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/richhua





Email: rich@richardhua.co





Connect with Matt Uhler / Amped Success:



Instagram: @ampedsuccess



Website: ampedsuccess.com



Email: admin@ampedsuccess.com



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-uhler-a9896612/







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