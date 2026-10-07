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What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies

Matt Uhler
BusinessInvesting
What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies
Latest episode

71 episodes

  • What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies

    Two Business Brokers Talk LOIs, Due Diligence & Deal Killers - Ryan Armstrong

    10/07/2026 | 45 mins.
    For the first time on What's Your Deal, Matt Uhler sits down with a fellow business broker, Ryan Armstrong of Transworld Phoenix. He and Matt walk through the full life of a Main Street deal: preparing the seller emotionally, building a data-driven listing, and vetting buyers. They also cover LOIs, due diligence, financing and closing, and why the best deals leave buyer and seller as friends.
     
    Connect with Ryan Armstrong:
     
    https://www.tworld.com/agents/ryanarmstrong
     

    Phone: 480-447-3504
     
     
    Connect with Matt Uhler / Amped Success:
     
    Instagram: @ampedsuccess
     
    Website: ampedsuccess.com
     
    Email: admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-uhler-a9896612/
     
     
     
    Want to be a guest or sponsor an episode?
     
    If you'd like to be a guest on What's Your Deal? or are interested in sponsoring an episode, reach out to:
    admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
     
    Listen & Subscribe:
     
    Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
    If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a review. It helps more people discover the show.
  • What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies

    Why Smart Leaders Fail: Emotional Intelligence Lessons from Amazon - Rich Hua

    09/30/2026 | 38 mins.
    Why do brilliant people sometimes make terrible decisions? According to Rich Hua, former Chief EQ Evangelist at Amazon, it's because stress can cut your effective IQ in half, and most leaders were never taught how to manage it.
     
    In this episode of What's Your Deal, host Matt Uhler sits down with Rich to talk about emotional intelligence and why it may be the most underrated skill in business today. Rich grew up focused almost entirely on IQ: straight A's, a perfect SAT score, and engineering at UC Berkeley. He calls it his "genius robot" plan, and it worked well until he got married and realized something important was missing. That realization launched a lifelong study of EQ. At Amazon, he wrote the six-pager that created his own role and built a 70,000-person community. He ultimately helped bring EQ to more than 1.5 million people inside Amazon and across leading companies worldwide.
     
    Connect with Rich Hua:
     
    LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/richhua
     

    Email: rich@richardhua.co
     
     
    Connect with Matt Uhler / Amped Success:
     
    Instagram: @ampedsuccess
     
    Website: ampedsuccess.com
     
    Email: admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-uhler-a9896612/
     
     
     
    Want to be a guest or sponsor an episode?
     
    If you'd like to be a guest on What's Your Deal? or are interested in sponsoring an episode, reach out to:
    admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
     
    Listen & Subscribe:
     
    Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
    If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a review. It helps more people discover the show.
  • What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies

    How Losing Everything Led to Success - Ryan Beckmann

    09/23/2026 | 52 mins.
    Ryan Beckmann built and lost multi-million-dollar RV dealerships, won a 40 Under 40 award the same year he became homeless, and fought his way back from addiction to found Hero Picks and The Last Save. In this raw conversation, Ryan shares what it took to hit bottom, why service to others became the key to his own healing, and how he's now building "Beyond Awareness" — a platform designed to connect survivors of trauma and abuse directly to real-time resources and sustainable funding.
     
     
    Connect with Ryan Beckmann:
     
    https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-beckmann-heropicks/
     
    https://www.instagram.com/ryanfbeckmann/
     
     
    Connect with Matt Uhler / Amped Success:
     
    Instagram: @ampedsuccess
     
    Website: ampedsuccess.com
     
    Email: admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-uhler-a9896612/
     
     
     
    Want to be a guest or sponsor an episode?
     
    If you'd like to be a guest on What's Your Deal? or are interested in sponsoring an episode, reach out to:
    admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
     
    Listen & Subscribe:
     
    Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
    If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a review. It helps more people discover the show.
  • What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies

    Building a Business From Nothing (Literally) — Rodney Steidinger

    09/16/2026 | 45 mins.
    Matt sits down with longtime friend and ZebraScapes Landscaping founder Rodney Steidinger, who built his company from a minivan and a trailer during the 2008 recession into a thriving, multi-generational business. Rodney shares the breaking point that forced him to hire real leadership, how he built a family business empire with his three daughters, and the core values that guide every hire and promotion at ZebraScapes.
     
    Connect with Rodney Steidinger:
     
    https://zebrascapes.com
     
    https://www.instagram.com/zebrascapes/
     
     
     
    Connect with Matt Uhler / Amped Success:
     
    Instagram: @ampedsuccess
     
    Website: ampedsuccess.com
     
    Email: admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-uhler-a9896612/
     
     
     
    Want to be a guest or sponsor an episode?
     
    If you'd like to be a guest on What's Your Deal? or are interested in sponsoring an episode, reach out to:
    admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
     
    Listen & Subscribe:
     
    Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
    If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a review. It helps more people discover the show.
  • What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies

    Why Most Business Owners Are Afraid of Social Media (And How to Fix It) - Beau Bullard

    09/09/2026 | 43 mins.
    Most business owners over 40 have never posted on social media — and it's not because they don't know how. It's fear. Matt Uhler sits down with Beau Bullard, founder of Bullard Media, to unpack why attention is today's most valuable currency, why iPhone content outperforms professional cameras by up to 800%, and how business owners (and the buyers who acquire their companies) should think about personal brand, legacy, and authenticity on social media.
     
    Connect with Beau Bullard:
     
    https://bullardmedia.org/
     
    https://www.instagram.com/beaubullardaz
     
     
    Connect with Matt Uhler / Amped Success:
     
    Instagram: @ampedsuccess
    Website: ampedsuccess.com
    Email: admin@ampedsuccess.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-uhler-a9896612/
     
     
    Want to be a guest or sponsor an episode?
    If you'd like to be a guest on What's Your Deal? or are interested in sponsoring an episode, reach out to:
    admin@ampedsuccess.com
     
    Listen & Subscribe:
    Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
    If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a review. It helps more people discover the show.
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About What's Your Deal? | Business Buying, Business Acquisitions, Investing & Exit Strategies
What's Your Deal? with Matt Uhler is a podcast for entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners looking to buy businesses, build multiple streams of income, and prepare for a profitable exit. Throughout the show, we break down real-world business deals, small business investing strategies, business financing—including SBA loans and owner financing—and exit planning, so you can make confident decisions, reduce risk, and build long-term wealth through small business ownership. From first-time buyers to experienced investors, we cover how to find the right business to buy, structure deals, secure financing, grow cash flow, and position your business exit. If you're serious about buying a business, investing in small businesses, scaling income, and creating financial freedom through ownership and exits, this podcast is for you. New episodes weekly. Subscribe and start building your path to business ownership and long-term wealth.
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BusinessInvesting

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