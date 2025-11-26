Breezy Johnson On Cats, Heartbreak, and Mental Health | WTP with Mikaela Ep. 2

In Episode 2 of What’s the Point with Mikaela Shiffrin presented by Stifel, Mikaela catches up with teammate and friend Breezy Johnson, one of the fastest downhill skiers in the world and last year's World Champion downhiller. The two start light with a “Faster.Always” rapid-fire segment sponsored by Atomic, trading stories about favorite race tracks, race-day superstitions, and Breezy’s tradition of knitting a new headband before every competition. The laughter turns reflective as they revisit their first meeting as 12-year-olds at Whistler Cup and how their shared intensity helped validate each other’s passion for the sport.Breezy opens up about the challenges of her career, from injuries that kept her out of the 2022 Olympics to her 14-month suspension over whereabouts filing errors. She explains how she worked with USADA to improve athlete systems and how isolation became a lesson in self-advocacy and mental health.The conversation deepens as they talk about fear, the emotional cost of crashing, and the balance between loving skiing and accepting that the sport can’t always love you back. Breezy describes what it means to race in Cortina again as a World Champion and how she continues to find joy and purpose through community, mentorship, and perseverance.It’s a conversation about grit, growth, and the beauty of skiing fast — and a reminder that the most meaningful wins aren’t always measured in medals.Presented by STIFEL...Follow What's the Point with Mikaela Shiffrin on Social Media for all the best moments from the show: https://www.instagram.com/wtpwithmikaela..Download the full podcast here: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0CN4YuNZw7bdaDGghCxkef?si=2anYictlS6S1oowA-vsLmQ..More about Breezy: https://www.instagram.com/breezyjohnsonski