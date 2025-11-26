Stretching Limits with Regan Dewhirst | WTP with Mikaela Ep. 3
Mikaela welcomes her long time physical therapist and close friend Regan Dewhirst for a deep and honest conversation about injury, trust, recovery, communication, and what really happens behind the scenes of elite ski racing. Regan shares how her philosophy has evolved from reactive treatment to a proactive, collaborative performance model built around load management, tissue adaptation, breath work, and the daily details that keep Mikaela healthy. The two talk candidly about injury uncertainty, skiing through fear, rebuilding trust in the body, and navigating some of the most challenging chapters of Mikaela’s career. They also laugh through childhood memories, race day rituals, and the small habits that make big differences. It is a grounded, insightful, and often emotional look at the partnership that supports Mikaela’s performance on the mountain.
Breezy Johnson On Cats, Heartbreak, and Mental Health | WTP with Mikaela Ep. 2
In Episode 2 of What’s the Point with Mikaela Shiffrin presented by Stifel, Mikaela catches up with teammate and friend Breezy Johnson, one of the fastest downhill skiers in the world and last year's World Champion downhiller. The two start light with a “Faster.Always” rapid-fire segment sponsored by Atomic, trading stories about favorite race tracks, race-day superstitions, and Breezy’s tradition of knitting a new headband before every competition. The laughter turns reflective as they revisit their first meeting as 12-year-olds at Whistler Cup and how their shared intensity helped validate each other’s passion for the sport.Breezy opens up about the challenges of her career, from injuries that kept her out of the 2022 Olympics to her 14-month suspension over whereabouts filing errors. She explains how she worked with USADA to improve athlete systems and how isolation became a lesson in self-advocacy and mental health.The conversation deepens as they talk about fear, the emotional cost of crashing, and the balance between loving skiing and accepting that the sport can’t always love you back. Breezy describes what it means to race in Cortina again as a World Champion and how she continues to find joy and purpose through community, mentorship, and perseverance.It’s a conversation about grit, growth, and the beauty of skiing fast — and a reminder that the most meaningful wins aren’t always measured in medals.Presented by STIFEL...Follow What's the Point with Mikaela Shiffrin on Social Media for all the best moments from the show: https://www.instagram.com/wtpwithmikaela..Download the full podcast here: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0CN4YuNZw7bdaDGghCxkef?si=2anYictlS6S1oowA-vsLmQ..More about Breezy: https://www.instagram.com/breezyjohnsonski
Aleksander Kilde: BTS of Dating Mikaela and Life Goals | WTP with Mikaela Ep 1
The first episode of What’s the Point with Mikaela Shiffrin presented by Stifel is officially here, and Mikaela starts things off with her fiancé and fellow ski champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Mikaela introduces the show’s focus on uncovering the “why” behind world-class performance. Aleksander joins from rehab after a life-threatening crash in the Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen, Switzerland in January 2024. Together, they open up about his comeback journey, the mental side of injury recovery, and finding purpose when results no longer define success.From honest conversations about fear and resilience to lighthearted moments about brown cheese, Oakley parties, Atomic media days, and their long-distance relationship, this episode is heartfelt, funny, and full of perspective. It offers a glimpse behind the medals into what truly keeps two of the world’s best skiers going.Presented by STIFEL...Follow What's the Point with Mikaela Shiffrin on Social Media for all the best moments from the show: https://www.instagram.com/wtpwithmikaelaDownload the full podcast here: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1pVXLyM0Q8CoXKpnWqaaVT?si=IJa5VFMuTMS_-G50FpeIswMore about Aleksander: https://www.instagram.com/akildeAleksander's Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX186v583rmzp?si=HC8f-hhPTiOUbMI7Dt_e6g&pi=OpEVAvalR3unK
Welcome to "What's the Point"
Mikaela Shiffrin introduces her new bi-weekly show "What's the Point".
What's the Point with Mikaela Shiffrin is where the greatest skier of all time explores life beyond the finish line, aiming to gain perspective from others and their journeys—the moments and people that have shaped her, and the causes that matter most. The series will offer listeners an unfiltered look at her journey, in-depth conversations with elite athletes, business executives, leaders from other areas, and meaningful humans in her life and provide insight on resilience, performance, purpose, and the journey behind success.
New episodes drop bi-weekly on Wednesdays starting October 29th.