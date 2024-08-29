In this final episode of We Live Here Now, the outcome of our homegrown experiment comes into focus. Lauren visits Witthoeft at her San Diego home and sees a softer side of her. Hanna talks to Representative Jamie Raskin, who has something essential in common with Witthoeft. And we contemplate what might be coming for us on January 6, 2025.
33:36
If It’s My Time to Die, It’s My Time to Die
January 6 rioters have been held together in a segregated wing of the D.C. jail, which they came to call the “Patriot Pod.” They developed their own rituals and inside jokes and, over time, radicalized one another. We follow a young rioter from the Patriot Pod who went into jail a mischievous goofball and emerged willing to die for MAGA.
34:23
I Bet It's a January 6 Case
Just after we discovered who our neighbors were, Lauren got called to serve as a juror on a January 6 case. About 1,500 people have been charged for their actions on January 6. Like many of them, the defendant in Lauren’s case had no previous criminal record. We get uncomfortably close to the dilemma of how to punish this unique category of defendants.
34:51
Thank You for Calling, President Trump
The women at the Eagle’s Nest never had anything to do with politics before they arrived in Washington D.C. But they’ve managed to get their message to all the key MAGA leaders, including Donald Trump. And by their constant presence in the city they call the “cesspool,” they may have diverted the course of history.
32:52
You’ve Got to Get Your Militias Straight
Every night without fail, our new neighbors hold a vigil outside the D.C. jail where the rioters arrested for their actions on January 6 are held. We visit and discover an alternate universe, where the people we know as insurrectionists are considered heroes. We get closer to our neighbors, and they invite us to their house, which they call the “Eagle’s Nest.” There we learn about how their lives were turned upside down after January 6 and how they were wrecked by grief.
We found out that our new neighbors were supporting January 6 insurrectionists. We knocked on their door. We Live Here Now is about what happened next. Hosted by Lauren Ober and Hanna Rosin.
