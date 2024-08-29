You’ve Got to Get Your Militias Straight

Every night without fail, our new neighbors hold a vigil outside the D.C. jail where the rioters arrested for their actions on January 6 are held. We visit and discover an alternate universe, where the people we know as insurrectionists are considered heroes. We get closer to our neighbors, and they invite us to their house, which they call the "Eagle's Nest." There we learn about how their lives were turned upside down after January 6 and how they were wrecked by grief.