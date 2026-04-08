Pandemonium reigned in downtown Dallas on the afternoon of November 22, 1963. An assassin's bullet had murdered President John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Within an hour, police had arrested their lead suspect Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine and accomplished sharpshooter. On Sunday morning, November 24, with TV cameras in place, and NBC airing it live, Oswald was led through the department's basement for transport to the county jail. And, for the first time, the nation watched an historic national news event - as it happened. Written by Joe Garner and Brian Williams Contributors: Gary DeLaune, formally a reporter for KLIF Radio Dallas Bill Lord, formerly a producer for ABC News Ike Pappas, formerly a reporter for WNEW Radio New York Bob Huffaker, formerly a reporter for KRLD Radio and television and the CBS affiliate in Dallas Fred Rheinstein, formerly the field director for NBC News Chad Hagan, formerly a producer for NBC News Homer Vinso, formerly a cameraman for NBC News See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

The Space Shuttle Challenger flew nine missions into space. But its fateful tenth mission, which lasted only 73 seconds, ensured its tragic place in history. On the morning of January 28, 1986, a crew of seven boarded the Challenger, including a New Hampshire grade school teacher named Christa McAuliffe, representing the aspirations of so-called ‘ordinary’ citizens to journey into space. It was an adventure vicariously shared by millions of Americans through television, as the Challenger lifted off at 11:38a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and hurtled majestically into the sky. But less than two minutes later, horror struck in full view of all who watched. Contributors: John Zarrella, former CNN Miami Bureau Chief Tony Clark, former national correspondent for CNN Beth O’Connell, former coordinator for the NBC Boston Bureau William Harwood, CBS News space analyst Steve Nesbitt, the voice of NASA Mission Control See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

He was an extraordinarily gifted athlete, the premier football player of his time, a California golden child who emerged from abject poverty to win the Heisman trophy in college and set records as a pro football running back. Effortless grace and a ready smile eased his transition from ex-athlete to corporate-backed celebrity. All of that changed on the night of June 13, 1992, when his ex-wife Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, were found brutally murdered. Evidence gleaned from the murder site suggested that her executioner may well have been O.J. Simpson. But when police decided to arrest Simpson two days later, an even more surreal tableaux unfolded - live on national television in front of 95-million viewers. Contributors: Hannah Zoey Tur, an independent helicopter reporter in Los Angeles. Carl Stein, video journalist for KCBS, Channel 2 in Los Angeles Diane Dimond, the investigative crime reporter for the television show Hard Copy Steve Futterman, Los Angeles-based reporter for CBS News Radio. Broadcast audio licensed from: NBC News ABC News Los Angeles News Service See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

On April 19, 1995, two years to the day following the U.S. government’s botched raid on the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, a rented truck pulled to the curb in front of the nine story Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. Inside the building, about 500 federal employees, and several hundred visitors were beginning their workday. Then, at 9:04 a.m., came the explosion which would alter the American social and political landscape. Contributors: Jerry Bohnen, former KTOK News director David Bohrman, former executive producer of special events for NBC News Beth O’Connell, former Senior Producer, Today Show Stewart Dan, former Chicago-based producer, Today Show Tony Clark, former Dallas Bureau Chief and CNN Correspondent Trace Ready, former CNN cameraman Chris Hansen, Investigative news reporter Stephanie Becker, former Los Angeles-based producer, NBC Broadcast audio licensed from CNN/WarnerMedia, CBS News, NBC News. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Friday, December 14, 2012. It was a clear, crisp, and trouble-free start that morning at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Classrooms filled with kids excited for Christmas, just 11 days away. The school day started, as they always had, with a comforting routine. 9 A M, children settling into their classrooms. 9:10 A M, the pledge of allegiance. 9:15 A M, outside doors…locked. Then came 9:30 A M, when the day and the children’s innocence was shattered. On this 10th remembrance, Brian Williams shares the story as you’ve never heard it before. Told by the by the journalists who covered it, and the parents who suffered through it. Contributors: Chris Jansing, anchor for MSNBC Chris Hansen, former correspondent for Dateline NBC Connecticut U S Senator Chris Murphy Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor, former correspondent for CNN Nicole Hockley, parent of first grader, Dylan Hockley. Co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation Mark Barden, parent of first grader, Daniel Barden. Co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation Michael St. Peter, former news director at WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate Liz Dahlem, former filed reporter for WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate John Senecal, news cameraman for WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About We Interrupt This Broadcast

About We Interrupt This Broadcast

About We Interrupt This Broadcast

From six-time New York Times bestselling author Joe Garner, and based on his groundbreaking multimedia book, “We Interrupt This Broadcast,” comes a 12-episode, audio docu-series hosted by broadcast legend Bill Kurtis, and narrated by NBC’s Brian Williams. Each episode unfolds with the brisk pace and tone of a thriller while presenting an in-depth look into the reporting of, and reaction to, the extraordinary events that became the benchmarks of the American story. It is said that “breaking news” is the first draft of history. “We Interrupt This Broadcast” marks the first time the stories of these historical broadcast news events are told exclusively by the broadcasters and TV journalists whose work created those drafts in real-time.CreditsHosted by Bill Kurtis & Narrated by Brian WilliamsCreated, produced and directed by Joe GarnerWritten by Mark Rowland, Brian Williams, Colin Madine, and Joe GarnerSound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree SoundAdditional audio engineering provided by Beowulf Rochlen, Two Squared Media ProductionsWebsite and graphics designed by George Vasilopoulos, 921 AssociatesExecutive Producers are Brian Williams, Ron Hartenbaum, Scott Calka, and Joe GarnerA very special thank you to Donna LaPietra and Diane AnelloA Production of i4 Media Ventures, LLCwww.weinterruptthisbroadcast.org