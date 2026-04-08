Friday, December 14, 2012. It was a clear, crisp, and trouble-free start that morning at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Classrooms filled with kids excited for Christmas, just 11 days away. The school day started, as they always had, with a comforting routine. 9 A M, children settling into their classrooms. 9:10 A M, the pledge of allegiance. 9:15 A M, outside doors…locked. Then came 9:30 A M, when the day and the children’s innocence was shattered. On this 10th remembrance, Brian Williams shares the story as you’ve never heard it before. Told by the by the journalists who covered it, and the parents who suffered through it.
Contributors:
Chris Jansing, anchor for MSNBC
Chris Hansen, former correspondent for Dateline NBC
Connecticut U S Senator Chris Murphy
Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor, former correspondent for CNN
Nicole Hockley, parent of first grader, Dylan Hockley. Co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation
Mark Barden, parent of first grader, Daniel Barden. Co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation
Michael St. Peter, former news director at WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate
Liz Dahlem, former filed reporter for WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate
John Senecal, news cameraman for WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate
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