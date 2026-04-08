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We Interrupt This Broadcast
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We Interrupt This Broadcast

Brian Williams
HistoryNews
We Interrupt This Broadcast
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • We Interrupt This Broadcast

    The Tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School

    12/14/2022 | 50 mins.
    Friday, December 14, 2012. It was a clear, crisp, and trouble-free start that morning at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Classrooms filled with kids excited for Christmas, just 11 days away. The school day started, as they always had, with a comforting routine. 9 A M, children settling into their classrooms. 9:10 A M, the pledge of allegiance. 9:15 A M, outside doors…locked. Then came 9:30 A M, when the day and the children’s innocence was shattered. On this 10th remembrance, Brian Williams shares the story as you’ve never heard it before. Told by the by the journalists who covered it, and the parents who suffered through it.

    Contributors:
    Chris Jansing, anchor for MSNBC
    Chris Hansen, former correspondent for Dateline NBC
    Connecticut U S Senator Chris Murphy
    Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor, former correspondent for CNN
    Nicole Hockley, parent of first grader, Dylan Hockley. Co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation
    Mark Barden, parent of first grader, Daniel Barden. Co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation
    Michael St. Peter, former news director at WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate
    Liz Dahlem, former filed reporter for WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate
    John Senecal, news cameraman for WVIT TV, NBC Connecticut affiliate
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • We Interrupt This Broadcast

    The Oklahoma City Bombing (April 19, 1995)

    02/07/2022 | 48 mins.
    On April 19, 1995, two years to the day following the U.S. government’s botched raid on the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, a rented truck pulled to the curb in front of the nine story Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. Inside the building, about 500 federal employees, and several hundred visitors were beginning their workday. Then, at 9:04 a.m., came the explosion which would alter the American social and political landscape.

    Contributors:
    Jerry Bohnen, former KTOK News director
    David Bohrman, former executive producer of special events for NBC News
    Beth O’Connell, former Senior Producer, Today Show
    Stewart Dan, former Chicago-based producer, Today Show
    Tony Clark, former Dallas Bureau Chief and CNN Correspondent
    Trace Ready, former CNN cameraman
    Chris Hansen, Investigative news reporter
    Stephanie Becker, former Los Angeles-based producer, NBC

    Broadcast audio licensed from CNN/WarnerMedia, CBS News, NBC News.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • We Interrupt This Broadcast

    The Freeway Chase of O. J. Simpson

    01/16/2022 | 48 mins.
    He was an extraordinarily gifted athlete, the premier football player of his time, a California golden child who emerged from abject poverty to win the Heisman trophy in college and set records as a pro football running back. Effortless grace and a ready smile eased his transition from ex-athlete to corporate-backed celebrity. All of that changed on the night of June 13, 1992, when his ex-wife Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, were found brutally murdered. Evidence gleaned from the murder site suggested that her executioner may well have been O.J. Simpson. But when police decided to arrest Simpson two days later, an even more surreal tableaux unfolded - live on national television in front of 95-million viewers.

    Contributors:
    Hannah Zoey Tur, an independent helicopter reporter in Los Angeles.
    Carl Stein, video journalist for KCBS, Channel 2 in Los Angeles
    Diane Dimond, the investigative crime reporter for the television show Hard Copy
    Steve Futterman, Los Angeles-based reporter for CBS News Radio.

    Broadcast audio licensed from:
    NBC News
    ABC News
    Los Angeles News Service
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • We Interrupt This Broadcast

    The Challenger Disaster

    12/13/2021 | 45 mins.
    The Space Shuttle Challenger flew nine missions into space. But its fateful tenth mission, which lasted only 73 seconds, ensured its tragic place in history. On the morning of January 28, 1986, a crew of seven boarded the Challenger, including a New Hampshire grade school teacher named Christa McAuliffe, representing the aspirations of so-called ‘ordinary’ citizens to journey into space. It was an adventure vicariously shared by millions of Americans through television, as the Challenger lifted off at 11:38a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and hurtled majestically into the sky. But less than two minutes later, horror struck in full view of all who watched.

    Contributors:
    John Zarrella, former CNN Miami Bureau Chief
    Tony Clark, former national correspondent for CNN
    Beth O’Connell, former coordinator for the NBC Boston Bureau
    William Harwood, CBS News space analyst
    Steve Nesbitt, the voice of NASA Mission Control
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • We Interrupt This Broadcast

    The Killing of Lee Harvey Oswald

    11/22/2021 | 27 mins.
    Pandemonium reigned in downtown Dallas on the afternoon of November 22, 1963. An assassin's bullet had murdered President John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Within an hour, police had arrested their lead suspect Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine and accomplished sharpshooter. On Sunday morning, November 24, with TV cameras in place, and NBC airing it live, Oswald was led through the department's basement for transport to the county jail. And, for the first time, the nation watched an historic national news event - as it happened.
    Written by Joe Garner and Brian Williams
    Contributors:
    Gary DeLaune, formally a reporter for KLIF Radio Dallas
    Bill Lord, formerly a producer for ABC News
    Ike Pappas, formerly a reporter for WNEW Radio New York
    Bob Huffaker, formerly a reporter for KRLD Radio and television and the CBS affiliate in Dallas
    Fred Rheinstein, formerly the field director for NBC News
    Chad Hagan, formerly a producer for NBC News
    Homer Vinso, formerly a cameraman for NBC News
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About We Interrupt This Broadcast
From six-time New York Times bestselling author Joe Garner, and based on his groundbreaking multimedia book, “We Interrupt This Broadcast,” comes a 12-episode, audio docu-series hosted by broadcast legend Bill Kurtis, and narrated by NBC’s Brian Williams. Each episode unfolds with the brisk pace and tone of a thriller while presenting an in-depth look into the reporting of, and reaction to, the extraordinary events that became the benchmarks of the American story. It is said that “breaking news” is the first draft of history. “We Interrupt This Broadcast” marks the first time the stories of these historical broadcast news events are told exclusively by the broadcasters and TV journalists whose work created those drafts in real-time.CreditsHosted by Bill Kurtis & Narrated by Brian WilliamsCreated, produced and directed by Joe GarnerWritten by Mark Rowland, Brian Williams, Colin Madine, and Joe GarnerSound engineering and design by Paul Bahr, Peachtree SoundAdditional audio engineering provided by Beowulf Rochlen, Two Squared Media ProductionsWebsite and graphics designed by George Vasilopoulos, 921 AssociatesExecutive Producers are Brian Williams, Ron Hartenbaum, Scott Calka, and Joe GarnerA very special thank you to Donna LaPietra and Diane AnelloA Production of i4 Media Ventures, LLCwww.weinterruptthisbroadcast.org
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