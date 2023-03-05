History of the 90s: The Tupac Murder Trial

On History of the 90’s we’ll travel back in time through the stories that defined a decade. The last 10 years of the 20th century was a time like no other, from... More
Pamela Smart | 40
In March 1991, a media circus descended on the normally quiet New Hampshire town of Exeter to witness a trial that some journalists were calling the sex, lies and murder case.
The trial, which saw a young woman accused in the murder of her husband, was the first ever to be covered gavel to gavel live on US television.
It was a landmark moment for cameras and the criminal justice system and marked the beginning of the true crime media obsession we know today.
On this episode of History of the 90s we look back at the sensational murder trial of Pamela Smart and find out what has happened since the cameras went away.
Guest info:
Dr. Eleanor Pam, Professor Emerita at the City University of New York and President of Veteran Feminists of America www.pamelasmart.org
5/3/2023
33:15
Branch Davidians revisited | 39
It's been 30 years since the deadly stand-off in Waco, Texas that killed 75 people, including 25 children.
Among the dead was David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidians, one of several Doomsday cults that made news at the end of the 20th century.
On this episode of History of the 90s, first broadcast in May 2020 as part of a series on Doomsday cults we look back at what happened in Waco and why.
Guest:
Dick Reavis, author of The Ashes of Waco: An Investigation. https://www.texasmonthly.com/author/dick-reavis/
4/19/2023
36:36
Golden Age of Anime | 38
In March 1997 the Cartoon Network in the United States introduced a block of programming unlike anything ever seen before on a kids channel. From 4pm to 7pm each weekday young viewers could enjoy three hours of animated action shows from Japan.
When Toonami put anime on TV in the prime after-school timeslot, it was the evolution of a slow steady climb that saw anime grow from an underground hobby in North America to a massive multi-million dollar industry with fans of all ages.
On this episode of History of the 90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks back at a Golden Age of Anime.
Guest info:
Ada Palmer, a historian, author of science fiction and fantasy who teaches in the History Department at the University of Chicago.
Host of the podcast: Ex Urbe Ad Astra
4/5/2023
37:23
Messy Breakups | 37
When a relationship comes to an end it can be hard for anyone, but when you factor in millions of dollars, pre-nups, and accusations of infidelity things can get down and dirty.
In the 1990s news of several high profile break-ups dominated tabloid and mainstream media with juicy details and shocking allegations.
On this episode of History of the 90s we look back at some of the messiest breakups of the decade.
3/22/2023
40:41
The Viper Room | 36
When Johnny Depp and his business partners opened a nightclub in 1993 it instantly became one of the coolest places to hang out in West Hollywood.
20 something actors and musicians flocked to the tiny music venue at the corner of Sunset Blvd and Larrabee which catered to their wild habits.
On this episode of History of the 90s host Kathy Kenzora takes you inside the Viper Room in the 1990s.
GUEST CONTACT:
Chris Epting, author of 40 travel/history books, including James Dean Died Here www.chrisepting.com
