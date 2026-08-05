History of the 90s: The Tupac Murder Trial

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193 episodes
- For nearly 30 years the question of who killed Tupac Shakur has remained unanswered. During that time a cottage industry of books, documentaries, podcasts, conspiracy theories, and on-line sleuthing has grown up around the unsolved murder. Now we are just days away from the beginning of a Las Vegas trial that may finally answer the question who killed the rapper. Here's everything you need to know about the case before it starts.
History of the 90s will be in court covering the trial and providing daily updates in this feed beginning August 10
Show info:
Instagram: @that90spodcast
Email: 1995podcast@gmail.com
Substack: @historyofthe90s
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Beginning August 10, 2026 the only person to be charged in connection with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur will go on trial in Las Vegas. Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996 and for nearly 30 years the murder has gone unsolved. Now 63-year-old Duane Keefe D Davis is accused of arranging the hit and getting the gun in retaliation for an attack on his nephew earlier that night. History of the '90s host Kathy Kenzora will be in Las Vegas covering the case and provide daily updates and analysis in one of the most anticipated celebrity trials in decades. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In July 1996 TWA Flight 800 took off from JFK Airport headed for Paris. Just 12 minutes later, the Boeing 747 exploded over the Atlantic Ocean killing all 230 people on board. The search for what caused the crash led to one of the biggest investigations in aviation history and birthed some of the internet's first online conspiracy theories.
Guest info:
Christine Negroni, aviation journalist and author of: Deadly Departure - Why the Experts Failed to Prevent the TWA Flight 800 Disaster and How It Could Happen Again
www.christinenegroni.com
Show info:
Instagram: @that90spodcast
Email: 1995podcast@gmail.com
Substack: @historyofthe90s
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It's been 30 years since a back pack bomb rocked the Summer Olympics in Atlanta killing one person and injuring over 100 others.
The bomb had been left under a bench in the middle of Centennial Olympic Park on the eighth day of the games. Security Guard Richard Jewell discovered the bomb and helped to start clear the area before it went off. Jewel was hailed a hero until he became the number one suspect.
In this previously aired episode of History of the 90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks back at the tragedy that struck the 100th games and the police investigation that followed.
Show Contact:
Instagram: @that90spodcast
Email: 1995podcast@gmail.com
Guests:
Kent Alexander, former US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia
Twitter: @Kentbale
Kevin Salwen, Journalist
Twitter: @KevinSalwen
They co-authored: The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, The FBI, The Media and Richard Jewell, The Man Caught in the Middle.
www.TheSuspectbook.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This year marks 30 years since the groundbreaking rock opera Rent opened on Broadway and revolutionized American musical theatre. In this episode of History of the 90s host Kathy Kenzora is joined by Rent's longtime musical director Tim Weil to trace Jonathon Larson’s long journey to create a musical that celebrated the lives of marginalized young artists in New York's East Village.
Guest Info:
Tim Weil, musician, composer and musical director. His new book is called "Making Rent, The Story Behind the Musical that Changed Broadway"
www.tim-weil.com
Show info:
Instagram: @that90spodcast
Email: 1995podcast@gmail.com
Substack: @historyofthe90s
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About History of the 90s: The Tupac Murder Trial
On History of the 90’s we travel back in time through the stories that defined a decade. The last 10 years of the 20th century was a time like no other, from Columbine to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Seinfeld, Air Jordan, and the Spice Girls …if it happened in the 90’s you’ll hear about it on this podcast. Join Kathy Kenzora as we journey through the History of the 90's every other Wednesday. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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