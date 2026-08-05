History of the 90s: The Tupac Murder Trial

It's been 30 years since a back pack bomb rocked the Summer Olympics in Atlanta killing one person and injuring over 100 others.

The bomb had been left under a bench in the middle of Centennial Olympic Park on the eighth day of the games. Security Guard Richard Jewell discovered the bomb and helped to start clear the area before it went off. Jewel was hailed a hero until he became the number one suspect.

In this previously aired episode of History of the 90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks back at the tragedy that struck the 100th games and the police investigation that followed.



Show Contact:

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 1995podcast@gmail.com



Guests:



Kent Alexander, former US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia

Twitter: @Kentbale



Kevin Salwen, Journalist

Twitter: @KevinSalwen



They co-authored: The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, The FBI, The Media and Richard Jewell, The Man Caught in the Middle.

www.TheSuspectbook.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.