Watergate Report Senate Committee Findings, Vol. 1

This compelling report unveils the Senate Select Committees findings and recommendations following its thorough investigation into the Watergate break-in, the ensuing cover-up, and various illegal and unethical campaign practices during the 1972 Presidential election. Commissioned by a unanimous vote in the Senate, the committee aimed to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the extent of wrongdoing in the campaign and assess the need for new legislation to protect the electoral process for the President of the United States.

This project includes the introductory material and the first three chapters of this critical report.This show includes AI-generated content.