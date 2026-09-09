What is democracy for? Reimagining Democracy for a Good Life takes up that question by turning to Atlanta—a city shaped by Black leadership and becoming ever more multiracial—where democracy is practiced in real time: debated, challenged, and remade.

Hosted by PolicyLink Founder in Residence Angela Glover Blackwell, in conversation with voices rooted in Atlanta for generations and those newly arrived, this 6-part audio documentary explores radical imagination and innovative action, race and place, power and policy, and the city’s evolving relationship with Georgia. At a time when faith in democracy feels fragile, Reimagining Democracy for a Good Life lifts up lived experiences and people-centered governance to demonstrate that a thriving, multiracial democracy in service of human flourishing, claimed by We the People, remains possible—and necessary for a good life for everyone