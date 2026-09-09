Reimagining Democracy for a Good Life

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15 episodes
- Back in 1995, Outkast’s Andre 3000 declared, “The South got something to say.” That statement rings even truer today. So what is Atlanta telling us? As we close a season full of diverse voices, stories and hard truths about Atlanta and the region, two things become clear. Atlanta isn’t perfect. Yet it may provide the inspiration we need to get through the times we find ourselves in, and emerge, collectively, stronger and better.
Featured Guests: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Visual artist Marryam Moma, activist and community organizer Nsé Ufot, Founder and Chief Equity Officer of Partnership for Southern Equity Nathaniel Smith, Activist and Executive Director of Latino Community Fund Georgia, Gigi Pedraza, Vice President of Policy & Research at Kindred Futures Dr. Alex Camardelle-Floyd, Activist and Managing Director of Women Donors Action, Hillary Holley, Organizer and Civic Engagement Program Manager at the Center for Civic Innovation Evan Matthews, Political scientist and author Dr. Bernard Fraga, Atlanta Influence Everything Co-Founders Ian Ford, Bem Joiner, and Tory Edwards, and Author and ordained minister Dante Stewart.
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- There’s a very real tension between the Atlanta metro area, home to more than half the population of Georgia, and lawmakers and officials in the State Capitol. How can activists and communities achieve their policy goals and aspirations for democracy at the state level, where so many decisions are made? And what strategies – old and new – can the rest of the country learn from people working on the ground in Georgia?
Featured Guests: Organizer and Civic Engagement Program Manager at the Center for Civic Innovation Evan Matthews, Vice President of Policy & Research at Kindred Futures Dr. Alex Camardelle-Floyd, Author and journalist Charles Blow, Activist and Managing Director of Women Donors Action, Hillary Holley, Executive Director of Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Helen Butler, Activist and Executive Director of Latino Community Fund Georgia, Gigi Pedraza, Activist and community organizer Nsé Ufot, Community strategist and activist Grace Choi, and Nonprofit leader Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood.
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- So many of Atlanta’s achievements have been made possible by the alignment of race, place, and power to advance a more inclusive democracy. But that progress may be under threat. In this chapter, we explore what the changing composition of the city and the metro area means for power across the region and the state.
Featured Guests: Founder and Chief Equity Officer for Partnership for Southern Equity, Nathaniel Smith, Activist and Managing Director of Women Donors Action, Hillary Holley, Executive Director of the Housing Justice League, Alison Johnson, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Director, Development & Design at The Guild, Antariksh Tandon, Director of the Community Stewardship Trust at The Guild, Avery Ebron, Community strategist and activist Grace Choi, and Author, historian and professor Dr. Maurice Hobson.
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- Moral conviction was the core of the Civil Rights Movement and still drives many Atlanta activists and leaders. In this chapter, we explore the values, fortitude, and open-hearted faith that helped Atlanta emerge from the brutality of Jim Crow to build a thriving, inclusive city and continue striving for justice, and what the whole country can learn about creating a moral democracy that is true to its ideals and its people.
Featured Guests: Activist and community organizer Nsé Ufot, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Activist and Managing Director of Women Donors Action, Hillary Holley, Founder and Chief Equity Officer of Partnership for Southern Equity Nathaniel Smith, Community strategist and activist Grace Choi, Activist and Executive Director of Latino Community Fund Georgia, Gigi Pedraza, Nonprofit leader Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood, Author, historian and professor Dr. Maurice Hobson, Executive Director of Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Helen Butler, Author and ordained minister Dante Stewart, and Vice President of Policy & Research at Kindred Futures Dr. Alex Camardelle-Floyd.
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- Is Atlanta’s reputation as a Black Mecca real or simply good marketing? Or both? In this chapter: how the long legacy of Black leadership transformed Atlanta into a world-class city, and how hip-hop has been a voice for those left behind.
Featured Guests: Historian and professor Dr. Maurice Hobson, Atlanta Influences Everything co-founder Bem Joiner, Activist and community organizer Nsé Ufot, Visual artist Marryam Moma, Founder and Chief Equity Officer for Partnership for Southern Equity, Nathaniel Smith, Author and journalist Charles Blow, Executive Director of Housing Justice League, Alison Johnson, Executive Director of Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Helen Butler, and Music and culture reporter Christina Lee.
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About Reimagining Democracy for a Good Life
What is democracy for? Reimagining Democracy for a Good Life takes up that question by turning to Atlanta—a city shaped by Black leadership and becoming ever more multiracial—where democracy is practiced in real time: debated, challenged, and remade. Hosted by PolicyLink Founder in Residence Angela Glover Blackwell, in conversation with voices rooted in Atlanta for generations and those newly arrived, this 6-part audio documentary explores radical imagination and innovative action, race and place, power and policy, and the city’s evolving relationship with Georgia. At a time when faith in democracy feels fragile, Reimagining Democracy for a Good Life lifts up lived experiences and people-centered governance to demonstrate that a thriving, multiracial democracy in service of human flourishing, claimed by We the People, remains possible—and necessary for a good life for everyonePodcast website
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