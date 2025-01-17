Wasteland Preview

In this special preview edition writer Emily Inkpen and producer Chris Gregory talk about their new science fiction audio drama series "Wasteland- A Dex Legacy Story" We talk about the background and inspiration for the show, how it fits into the wider Dex Legacy universe and introduce the characters and technology you'll meet in the series. With a couple of excerpts from the drama and a sneak preview of some of the music from the soundtrack listeners will get a feel for the drama a day before the release of the first episode on Friday 24th January. In this episode you can hear the voice of writer Emily Inkpen https://www.instagram.com/emilyinkpen/ and producer Chris Gregory of our production company Alternative Stories https://www.instagram.com/stories.alt/ Our excerpts in this podcast feature the voices of; Marie-Claire Wood, Sarah Golding, George Stagnell, Sophie Macnair, Jon Glover and Ethan Reid with music by Dr Allen Stroud. We'll publish a full cast list in the show notes of each episode. You'll be able to listen to the full series of Wasteland on this channel or by searching "Wasteland - A Dex Legacy Story" in your favourite podcast app. This link will take you to Wasteland on a number of platforms https://pod.link/1790863463 We would be hugely grateful if you could subscribe to the show in any podcast apps you use. Similarly, if you have a moment we would be delighted if you could rate or review the show in Spotify or Apple Podcasts. This makes a huge difference to the profile of the show and helps us to reach new listeners. You can drop us a message via Spotify and our social media channels where you can learn about the cast of Wasteland and The Dex Legacy and follow progress as we record season 3 of The Dex Legacy https://www.instagram.com/thedexlegacy1/ https://x.com/thedexlegacy You can also visit our website at https://www.emilyinkpen.com/thedexlegacy-home We look forward to seeing you and saying hello!