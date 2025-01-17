The civil war between Xenos and Rone has been raging for 12 years. The Xenosi government has promised a “final solution” to the conflict and after years of research and development, Captain Sarra Sax and her team of Mecha pilots are hoping to lead the way. But are they the “final solution” the government is talking about? And if not, what is the Mecha Programme for?
STARRING:
Marie-Claire Wood as Captain Sarra Sax
Karim Kronfli as Lieutenant Quentin Tiriz
Sophie Macnair as Sergeant Yzeri Vorsinza
George Stagnell as Sergeant Treva Ezran
Sarah Golding as General Azrite Zerakin
Jon Glover as Minister Vekitz
David Monteith as Tzuk Velinska
Chris Gregory as Minister Tazenik
Emily Inkpen as Auto
Eleni Aristeidou as Doctor Osa Srivastava
and Derrick Valen as the Xenosi Scientist
With music by Dr. Allen Stroud
Wasteland was written by Emily Inkpen, recorded at Orpheus Studio by Richard Campbell, with production, sound design and editing by Chris Gregory for Alternative Stories https://alternativestories.com/
For more information about the show, visit: https://www.emilyinkpen.com/wasteland
To support the show, visit: www.thedexlegacy.com/support
FOLLOW US
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/thedexlegacy
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedexlegacy1
• and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedexlegacy
TRIGGER WARNINGS
Wasteland - A Dex Legacy Story is intended for a mature, adult audience and contains scenes some may find distressing. Complete Trigger Warnings include:
• The Dex Legacy is intended for a mature, adult audience and contains scenes some may find distressing. Complete Trigger Warnings include:
• Military conflict
• Risk to life
• Violence
• Suicide (twelve soldiers blow themselves up rather than negotiate)
• Medical issues
• Life-changing Injury (past historic)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:40
Prologue: "Those Left Behind"
Having been recalled to Dex Island, Nana Leskero opts to stay behind and bids farewell to her partner Agent, Kit Johanssen. But is she really dedicated to their undercover mission, or is she concealing a deeper level of deception?
STARRING:
Chris Gregory as Pilot
Tom Mcenery as Pilot 2
Alex White as Kit Johanssen
Nic Lamont as Nana Leskero
Emily Inkpen as Manager
And
Tomasz Clark as Cooper
With music by Dr. Allen Stroud
Wasteland was written by Emily Inkpen, recorded at Orpheus Studio by Richard Campbell, with production, sound design and editing by Chris Gregory for Alternative Stories https://alternativestories.com/
For more information about the show, visit: https://www.emilyinkpen.com/wasteland
To support the show, visit: www.thedexlegacy.com/support
FOLLOW US
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/thedexlegacy
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedexlegacy1
• and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedexlegacy
TRIGGER WARNINGS
Wasteland - A Dex Legacy Story is intended for a mature, adult audience and contains scenes some may find distressing. Complete Trigger Warnings include:
• The Dex Legacy is intended for a mature, adult audience and contains scenes some may find distressing. Complete Trigger Warnings include:
• Military conflict
• Risk to life
• Violence
• Suicide (twelve soldiers blow themselves up rather than negotiate)
• Medical issues
• Life-changing Injury (past historic)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
6:57
Wasteland Preview
In this special preview edition writer Emily Inkpen and producer Chris Gregory talk about their new science fiction audio drama series "Wasteland- A Dex Legacy Story"
We talk about the background and inspiration for the show, how it fits into the wider Dex Legacy universe and introduce the characters and technology you'll meet in the series. With a couple of excerpts from the drama and a sneak preview of some of the music from the soundtrack listeners will get a feel for the drama a day before the release of the first episode on Friday 24th January.
In this episode you can hear the voice of writer Emily Inkpen https://www.instagram.com/emilyinkpen/ and producer Chris Gregory of our production company Alternative Stories https://www.instagram.com/stories.alt/
Our excerpts in this podcast feature the voices of; Marie-Claire Wood, Sarah Golding, George Stagnell, Sophie Macnair, Jon Glover and Ethan Reid with music by Dr Allen Stroud. We'll publish a full cast list in the show notes of each episode.
You'll be able to listen to the full series of Wasteland on this channel or by searching "Wasteland - A Dex Legacy Story" in your favourite podcast app. This link will take you to Wasteland on a number of platforms https://pod.link/1790863463
We would be hugely grateful if you could subscribe to the show in any podcast apps you use. Similarly, if you have a moment we would be delighted if you could rate or review the show in Spotify or Apple Podcasts. This makes a huge difference to the profile of the show and helps us to reach new listeners. You can drop us a message via Spotify and our social media channels where you can learn about the cast of Wasteland and The Dex Legacy and follow progress as we record season 3 of The Dex Legacy
https://www.instagram.com/thedexlegacy1/
https://x.com/thedexlegacy
You can also visit our website at https://www.emilyinkpen.com/thedexlegacy-home
We look forward to seeing you and saying hello!
--------
26:06
Wasteland Trailer
Wasteland is a new story from Planet SP714, the home of Dex Industries and our award-winning audio drama The Dex Legacy.
Seach "Wasteland: A Dex Legacy Story" to subscribe in your favourite podcast app
Episodes coming soon on this channel.
In the far future, the planet SP714 is left reeling after a devastating missile wipes out the nation of Rone. While Xenos, the country that launched it fight Dex Island, the country that made it, Captain Sarra Sax and her specialist team of mech pilots venture into the new landscape in search of survivors... and answers.
Wasteland is a brand new spin-off series by the team behind the BSFA award-winning audio drama, The Dex Legacy, written by Emily Inkpen and produced by Alternative Stories. Find out more at thedexlegacy.com