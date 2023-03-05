Industry experts Frank Cifaldi and Kelsey Lewin, co-Directors of the Video Game History Foundation, bring on fellow content creators, game developers, video gam... More
Ep. 111: The World of Nintendo Book
Historian and game developer Andy Cunningham shares his fantastic new book The World of Nintendo Book, Volume One: A World of Wonders, a visual history of Nintendo merchandising. This first in a series goes deep into the creation of Nintendo of America's merchandising team of the late 80's and early 90's, something often overlooked in videogame history. In this episode: merchandising: the boring and the enticing, the logistics of collecting retail displays, creating a store within a store, the original Director of Merchandising, selling a promise, Nintendo’s retail force of ‘87, and what made Nintendo staff better?
Website: worldofnintendobook.com
Twitter: @TheWONBook
Instagram: @worldofnintendobook
Facebook: /andycunninghamauthor
6/7/2023
56:18
Ep. 110: Minesweeper
Kyle Orland, author of the new Boss Fight Books’ Minesweeper, joins the show to talk about one of the most prolific 90’s games by the same name. In this episode: the Minesweeper generation, how Bill Gates got addicted to it, the ultimate time waster, it was a mouse tutorial, Microsoft’s internal conflicts, the moral panic around games like Minesweeper, and the clock is ticking.
Twitter: @KyleOrl
Sr. Gaming Editor, Ars Technica: https://arstechnica.com/author/kyle-orland/
Book: https://bossfightbooks.com/products/minesweeper-by-kyle-orland
5/24/2023
1:04:45
Ep. 109: Video Game Logos
Writer, journalist, and ‘several’ time returning guest Jack Yarwood shares his research on two video game logos with stylized R’s, which were subsequently made to be physical objects, as recently published in his articles "It Became Almost Like A Cult" - The Untold Story Behind Rockstar's Iconic Logo and The Origin Of Rare's Iconic "Golden Toilet Roll" Logo.
Mentioned in the show: https://gamehistory.org/dma-design-art/
Twitter: @JackGYarwood
Website: timeextension.com
Twitter: @TimeExtension64
5/10/2023
50:03
Bonus Episode: Game Preservation is a House of Cards
Kelsey and Frank hit record on a Friday afternoon for an impromptu, off-the-cuff discussion about a scary recent development in the world of video game preservation regarding the preservation organization Forest of Illusion. Total bummer topics include how much we rely on individual people to work for free, how many fragile points of failure there are for keeping information alive, and how there aren't any great solutions yet. But don't worry! Things get positive again toward the end.
5/3/2023
41:30
Ep. 108: Preserving the Nintendo eShop
Jirard Khalil, aka "That One Video Gamer", aka “The Completionist,” aka “Dragonrider,” joins us to talk about his recent video I bought EVERY Nintendo Wii U & 3DS game before the Nintendo eShop closes. In this episode: what happens when an E-Shop closes and why it shuts down, preserving games for toddlers, libraries collecting like this would be absurd, unheard stories of the chaos of buying thousands of dollars in Link gift cards, is piracy a possible solution or the only option?, wishful legal solutions, the true costs of this endeavor.
YouTube: /ThatOneVideoGamer
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Completionist
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/TheCompletionist
Instagram: @thecompletionist
Industry experts Frank Cifaldi and Kelsey Lewin, co-Directors of the Video Game History Foundation, bring on fellow content creators, game developers, video game historians, and storytellers to teach us a little bit about video game history. Our casual, “chatting over coffee” style interviews let us see the true life of a researcher: bang-your-head-against-a-wall dead-ends, “I can’t believe no one’s told this story before” moments, the thrill of sharing incredible history with the world, and more. Pull up a chair and join us!