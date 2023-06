Ep. 108: Preserving the Nintendo eShop

Jirard Khalil, aka "That One Video Gamer", aka “The Completionist,” aka “Dragonrider,” joins us to talk about his recent video I bought EVERY Nintendo Wii U & 3DS game before the Nintendo eShop closes. In this episode: what happens when an E-Shop closes and why it shuts down, preserving games for toddlers, libraries collecting like this would be absurd, unheard stories of the chaos of buying thousands of dollars in Link gift cards, is piracy a possible solution or the only option?, wishful legal solutions, the true costs of this endeavor. See more from Jirard Khalil: YouTube: /ThatOneVideoGamer Twitter: https://twitter.com/Completionist Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/TheCompletionist Instagram: @thecompletionist Video Game History Foundation: Podcast Twitter: @gamehistoryhour Email: [email protected] Twitter: @GameHistoryOrg Website: gamehistory.org Support us on Patreon: /gamehistoryorg