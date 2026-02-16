Open app
    Daddy Knows Best: The Escape of the Tourniquet Girls | The Case of Tiffany Shore | UNSEEN

    2/16/2026 | 22 mins.
    "Something's wrong with dad"

    -

    Houston, Texas, 1986: 14YO Laurie Tremblay is murdered. The case goes cold, and years pass with more bodies discovered, without any clues on who the killer is. Meanwhile, young Tiffany Shore moves in with her dad after her parent's divorce. She starts to realize he is not as fun as she remembered. More and more controlling, he makes a habit of locking his daughters inside the house when he leaves. As his behaviour becomes increasingly strange and overprotective, the Tourniquet Killer claims more victims: surviving her dad’s sudden rages will actually be the key to solving the terrifying serial killer case.
    Escape from the Schoolgirl Snatcher: How 2 Best Friends Survived the Unthinkable | The Case of Charlene & Lisa | UNSEEN

    2/02/2026 | 23 mins.
    “I want you for one more day”

    -

    On January 19th, 1999, 10-year-old Charlene Lunnon is walking to school with her best friend Lisa Hoodless when a car suddenly stops in front of them. Unbeknownst to them, the man behind the wheel is about to kidnap the two girls, and is one of the most disturbing serial predators the UK has ever known. In the days that follow, police and the girls' families will lead a frantic search—but Charlene and Lisa, through their brave survival, will be the ones to bring down their kidnapper for good.

    -

    To read the full story of Charlene and Lisa in their own words:

    https://www.amazon.co.uk/Abducted-Charlene-Lunnon/dp/0141042176
    -

    Credits:

    Written, directed & edited by Maxime Desrochers

    Written & edited by Alexandre Gendron

    Assistant edited by Hannah Alicbusan

    Researched & written by Manon Lafosse

    Voiceover by William Akana

    Produced by Salim Sader

    -

    Documentaries

    Getty Images

    “The Girls Who Were Found Alive.”Cutting Edge: Gecko Productions, 2008. (Channel 4)

    “Dead or Alive?” Snatched: © Independent Television News Ltd, 2024 (ITN Production for Paramount +)

    Book

    Lunnon, C., & Hoodless, L. (2009). Abducted. Penguin UK.

    The Revenge of the Night Nurse | The Case of Corazon Amurao | UNSEEN

    1/26/2026 | 17 mins.
    https://rocketmoney.com/UNSEENPOD

    -

    “This is the crime of the century”

    -

    July 13th, 1966, Corazon Amurao comes back to her student dorm after a regular shift at the South Chicago Community Hospital, not knowing that in just a few hours, she would become a victim of the first mass murder in American history. That night, at 11 pm, a man broke in, and held all 9 student nurses at gunpoint. However, he made 1 crucial mistake, a mistake that would result in Corazon, 7 hours later, being the only living witness of the crime, who would ultimately take him down and bring justice to her friends.

    -

    Credits:

    Directed, written & edited by Zane Olson

    Researched by Steffi Mac

    Voiceover by William Akana

    Produced by Alexandra Salois & Salim Sader

    -

    Sources:

    Richard Speck, Biography, A&E

    Richard Speck: Born to Raise Hell, Crime Stories

    Serial Killer: Richard Speck, Serial Killer Documentaries

    The Oprah Winfrey Show: Corazon Amurao-Atienza

    ABC 7 Chicago

    Getty Images

    -

    BACKGROUND MUSIC by Fearless Motivation Instrumentals:

    AppleMusic/iTunes: https://goo.gl/2mF7gr

    Spotify: https://goo.gl/Uxmswh

    AmazonMP3: http://geni.us/BackgroundMusic

    MP3 Downloads: https://teamfearless.com/mp3-download...

    The Hollywood Hallucination Ring Cam Murder | The Case of Amie Harwick | UNSEEN

    1/12/2026 | 26 mins.
    “He wouldn’t take no for an answer”

    -

    On Valentine’s Day, 2020, cops respond to a 1 a.m. call in the Hollywood Hills, where they discover 38-year-old family therapist Amie Harwick fighting for her life, and her roommate Michael Herman, with blood on his hands. Michael is brought in for questioning but swears had nothing to do with it, and that the perpetrator must have fled into the night. What cops don’t know is that the man they have in custody is telling the truth, and that the real attacker is still out there. But, Amie’s best friend, Robert Coshland, is on the case: he’s determined to take down the man who’s been stalking Amie for years, & finally get justice. 

    -

    For more information about Justice 4 Amie, please see here: https://www.change.org/p/adam-b-schiff-justice-4-amie-domestic-violence-laws-updated 

    -

    Credits:Directed, written & edited by Matthew Rice

    Researched by Tiffany Loxton

    Co-written by Kat Gardilcic & Tiffany Loxton

    Voiceover by William Akana

    Produced by Salim Sader

    “The Final Hours of Amie Harwick.” 48 Hours: CBS Broadcasting Inc., 2022. (CBS News)

    “Justice for Amie Harwick.” 48 Hours: CBS Broadcasting Inc., 2024. (CBS News)

    “Celebrity Sexpert.” Death By Fame: Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., 2023 (AMPLE Entertainment)

    “Love, Death, and Obsession In Hollywood.” A Plan to Kill: Oxygen Media LLC, 2024 (Peacock)

    Man Walks Outside To Find Decapitated Roommate, Dr. Insanity, 2024.

    Nightline, ABC News, 

    CBS Mornings, CBS Broadcasting Inc.

    Inside Edition, CBS Broadcasting Inc.

    Getty Images
    The Sydney Orphan Fetish Murders | The Case of Brenda Lin | UNSEEN

    1/05/2026 | 18 mins.
    https://rocketmoney.com/UNSEENPOD

    -

    “I think I spent all day with a murderer”

    -

    July 18th 2009, on a school trip to New Caledonia, 15 year-old Brenda Lin could never imagine that it would be the last time she would see her parents and siblings. The brutal Lin family’s massacre shocks Australia, as Brenda is orphaned overnight. With nowhere to go, Brenda turns to the nearest support she can find, but what she doesn't know, is that she is stepping into a trap set up by her family's killer, and only SHE holds the key to take him down.

    -

    Credits

    Directed & edited by Alexandre Gendron

    Researched by Tanvi Rajvanshi & Tianyi Zhang

    Written by Alexandre Gendron & Joshua Kamin

    Narrated by Will Akana

    Produced by Alexandra Salois & Salim Sader

    -

    Sources

    7News Spotlight – Brenda Lin: Sole Survivor

    7News Australia – Robert Xie: Notorious MurdererAustralia Today – Life After MurderOz News Room – Brenda Lin’s Address To Her Family

    Cheltenham Girls High School – School Tour 2022

    Truly Criminal – Murder In The Suburbs

    XKB – Lin’s Family: Funeral Coverage

    7News Sydney – Brenda Lin’s Aftermath

    9News Sydney – Robert Xie Sentence

    ABC News – Sydney Murders Investigation

    NSW Supreme Court – CCTV: Robert Xie

    Getty Images

    Motion Array

    Audio Network
About Unseen

Uncover what true crime documentaries don't show you: real cases and real people, but with a new twist. This is Unseen.
