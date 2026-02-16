“He wouldn’t take no for an answer”



On Valentine’s Day, 2020, cops respond to a 1 a.m. call in the Hollywood Hills, where they discover 38-year-old family therapist Amie Harwick fighting for her life, and her roommate Michael Herman, with blood on his hands. Michael is brought in for questioning but swears had nothing to do with it, and that the perpetrator must have fled into the night. What cops don’t know is that the man they have in custody is telling the truth, and that the real attacker is still out there. But, Amie’s best friend, Robert Coshland, is on the case: he’s determined to take down the man who’s been stalking Amie for years, & finally get justice.



For more information about Justice 4 Amie, please see here: https://www.change.org/p/adam-b-schiff-justice-4-amie-domestic-violence-laws-updated



Credits:Directed, written & edited by Matthew Rice



Researched by Tiffany Loxton



Co-written by Kat Gardilcic & Tiffany Loxton



Voiceover by William Akana



Produced by Salim Sader



