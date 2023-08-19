Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting takes listeners through the Olympic figure skating champions’ tumultuous, on-going, five-year quest to become a mother. Her journey b...
Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting Trailer
In many ways, Unexpecting is navigating uncharted territory. While celebrities and public figures are beginning to discuss infertility and their difficult journeys to motherhood more openly, Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski is taking a massive step forward by baring it all – taking us through her tumultuous and heartbreaking quest to start a family in explicit detail. Her journey began in 2019, and since then, the normally open and public athlete-turned-broadcaster has kept this often-devastating roller-coaster ride a secret. Until now. Along with her co-host and husband Todd Kapostasy, Unexpecting will not only reflect upon past traumatic events and continue to seek answers to their “unexplained infertility”, but also confront the highs and lows of their current, on-going efforts to have a baby. Unexpecting will tackle uncomfortable and taboo subjects with vulnerability and humor, and take on the complicated issues surrounding IVF and infertility with candor and sincerity. Tara certainly didn’t predict she would be thrust into this world. But as the cliché goes, expect the unexpected.
