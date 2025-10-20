#39 - Dr. Andrew Marino

Dr. Andrew Marino PhD JD is a biophysicist, researcher in the space of electrobiology, and student & protege of Dr. Robert O Becker. He is the author of multiple books including Going Somewhere: The Truth about a Life in Science, Electromagnetism and Life, Becker the Scientist, Modern Bioelectricity, The Electric Wilderness, and Philip Handler: Toxic Pope of Science which he is still working on with an estimated release of late 2025. All of Dr. Marino's books and scientific publications can be found on his website: https://andrewamarino.com/