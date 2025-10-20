Kevin McKernan is a molecular biologist, founder of Medicinal Genomics, and covid mRNA vaccine whistleblower doing incredible work not only characterizing the contents of the mRNA jabs and their ill effects but also doing cutting edge work in sequencing the genomes of cannabis and psilocybe mushrooms, as well as spearheading decentralization efforts in academic publishing.Follow Kevin on X: x.com/Kevin_McKernanFollow Kevin on Substack: https://anandamide.substack.com/CannaMed Conference: https://cannmedevents.com/Medicinal Genomics: https://medicinalgenomics.com/team/kevin-mckernan/Click to support the podcast by becoming a patron: www.patreon.com.undoctrinateyourselfpodcastFollow the podcast on Instagram @undoctrinateyourselfpod: www.instagram.com/undoctrinateyourselfpodFollow Dr. Alexis on Instagram @dralexisjazmyn: www.instagram.com/dralexisjazmynFollow Dr. Alexis on X @dralexisjazmyn: www.x.com/dralexisjazmynJoin The Incubator book club and think tank: https://dralexisjazmyn.thinkific.com/courses/theincubator
2:23:04
2:23:04
#42 - Dr. Jack Kruse
Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon, quantum biology expert, and pioneer of decentralization in medicine and finance. In this, our 4th episode together, Jack unpacks the decentralized wisdom he gained during his trip to Suriname in February 2025.This episode was recorded on Valentine's Day 2025.Dr. Kruse's Patreon: www.patreon.com/drjackkruseDr. Kruse's Website: www.jackkruse.comDr. Kruse's Instagram: www.instagram.com/drjackkruseDr. Kruse's X: www.x.com/drjackkruse
2:31:24
2:31:24
#41 - John Beaudoin
John Beaudoin is a systems engineer doing groundbreaking work aggregating and analyzing large datasets including information from death records and VAERS to understand the magnitude of harm the recent jabs exerted upon the US population. John's X profile: @johnbeaudoinsr www.x.com/johnbeaudoinsrJohn's website: https://therealcdc.com/John's substack: TheRealCdC.Substack.comAmicus Brief (discussion of how the inequity in the judiciary system is leading to the breakdown of our country): https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdfResource Document: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1itvg6VJ_aoQVcj1VDs1Fn_Oc2jBHSxuSpE6AFhKxJqI/edit?usp=sharing
1:42:14
1:42:14
#40 - Aleena Kanner
Aleena Kanner is a postural restoration provider and certified athletic trainer integrating positional breathing with dental and visual integration to help people get out of pain, improve performance, and support nervous system regulation. Find Aleena on Instagram @aleenakanner www.instagram.com/aleenakannerAleena's website: https://www.aleenakanner.comJoin Aleena's program Rooted Well: https://www.aleenakanner.com/rootedwellfoundations
1:52:44
1:52:44
#39 - Dr. Andrew Marino
Dr. Andrew Marino PhD JD is a biophysicist, researcher in the space of electrobiology, and student & protege of Dr. Robert O Becker. He is the author of multiple books including Going Somewhere: The Truth about a Life in Science, Electromagnetism and Life, Becker the Scientist, Modern Bioelectricity, The Electric Wilderness, and Philip Handler: Toxic Pope of Science which he is still working on with an estimated release of late 2025. All of Dr. Marino's books and scientific publications can be found on his website: https://andrewamarino.com/
Undoctrinate Yourself is a podcast hosted by Dr. Alexis Cowan, PhD. This podcast is dedicated to exploring topics ranging across science, medicine, technology, education, epistemology, religion, spirituality, and more.