Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessUndoctrinate Yourself
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Undoctrinate Yourself
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Undoctrinate Yourself

Dr. Alexis Cowan
Health & WellnessScience
Undoctrinate Yourself
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 43
  • #43 - Kevin McKernan
    Kevin McKernan is a molecular biologist, founder of Medicinal Genomics, and covid mRNA vaccine whistleblower doing incredible work not only characterizing the contents of the mRNA jabs and their ill effects but also doing cutting edge work in sequencing the genomes of cannabis and psilocybe mushrooms, as well as spearheading decentralization efforts in academic publishing.Follow Kevin on X: x.com/Kevin_McKernanFollow Kevin on Substack: https://anandamide.substack.com/CannaMed Conference: https://cannmedevents.com/Medicinal Genomics: https://medicinalgenomics.com/team/kevin-mckernan/Click ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to support the podcast by becoming a patron: www.patreon.com.undoctrinateyourselfpodcastFollow the podcast on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@undoctrinateyourselfpod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: www.instagram.com/undoctrinateyourselfpodFollow Dr. Alexis on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@dralexisjazmyn⁠⁠: www.instagram.com/dralexisjazmynFollow Dr. Alexis on X @dralexisjazmyn: www.x.com/dralexisjazmynJoin ⁠The Incubator⁠ book club and think tank: https://dralexisjazmyn.thinkific.com/courses/theincubator
    --------  
    2:23:04
  • #42 - Dr. Jack Kruse
    Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon, quantum biology expert, and pioneer of decentralization in medicine and finance. In this, our 4th episode together, Jack unpacks the decentralized wisdom he gained during his trip to Suriname in February 2025.This episode was recorded on Valentine's Day 2025.⁠⁠⁠Dr. Kruse's Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠: www.patreon.com/drjackkruse⁠⁠⁠⁠Dr. Kruse's Website⁠⁠⁠⁠: www.jackkruse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠Dr. Kruse's Instagram⁠⁠⁠: www.instagram.com/drjackkruseDr. Kruse's X: www.x.com/drjackkruse⁠Click ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to support the podcast by becoming a patron: www.patreon.com.undoctrinateyourselfpodcastFollow the podcast on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@undoctrinateyourselfpod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠: www.instagram.com/undoctrinateyourselfpodFollow Dr. Alexis on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@dralexisjazmyn⁠⁠: www.instagram.com/dralexisjazmynFollow Dr. Alexis on X @dralexisjazmyn: www.x.com/dralexisjazmynJoin ⁠The Incubator⁠ book club and think tank: https://dralexisjazmyn.thinkific.com/courses/theincubator
    --------  
    2:31:24
  • #41 - John Beaudoin
    John Beaudoin is a systems engineer doing groundbreaking work aggregating and analyzing large datasets including information from death records and VAERS to understand the magnitude of harm the recent jabs exerted upon the US population. John's X profile: ⁠@johnbeaudoinsr⁠ www.x.com/johnbeaudoinsrJohn's website: ⁠https://therealcdc.com/⁠John's substack: ⁠TheRealCdC.Substack.com⁠⁠Amicus Brief ⁠(discussion of how the inequity in the judiciary system is leading to the breakdown of our country): https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-173/326017/20240916110703931_Amicus%20Brief-Beaudoin.pdf⁠Resource Document⁠: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1itvg6VJ_aoQVcj1VDs1Fn_Oc2jBHSxuSpE6AFhKxJqI/edit?usp=sharingFollow Alexis on Instagram (link in bio for offerings and product recommendations): ⁠⁠⁠www.instagram.com/dralexisjazmyn⁠⁠⁠Follow Alexis on X: ⁠⁠⁠https://x.com/dralexisjazmyn⁠⁠⁠Follow the podcast: ⁠⁠⁠www.instagram.com/undoctrinateyourselfpod⁠⁠⁠Support the podcast: ⁠⁠⁠www.patreon.com/undoctrinateyourselfpodcast⁠⁠Join The Incubator book club and think tank:⁠https://dralexisjazmyn.thinkific.com/courses/theincubator
    --------  
    1:42:14
  • #40 - Aleena Kanner
    Aleena Kanner is a postural restoration provider and certified athletic trainer integrating positional breathing with dental and visual integration to help people get out of pain, improve performance, and support nervous system regulation. Find Aleena on Instagram ⁠@aleenakanner⁠ www.instagram.com/aleenakannerAleena's website: ⁠https://www.aleenakanner.com⁠Join Aleena's program Rooted Well: ⁠https://www.aleenakanner.com/rootedwellfoundations⁠Follow Alexis on Instagram: ⁠⁠www.instagram.com/dralexisjazmyn⁠⁠Follow Alexis on X: ⁠⁠https://x.com/dralexisjazmyn⁠⁠Follow the podcast: ⁠⁠www.instagram.com/undoctrinateyourselfpod⁠⁠Support the podcast: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/undoctrinateyourselfpodcast⁠Join The Incubator book club and think tank:https://dralexisjazmyn.thinkific.com/courses/theincubator
    --------  
    1:52:44
  • #39 - Dr. Andrew Marino
    Dr. Andrew Marino PhD JD is a biophysicist, researcher in the space of electrobiology, and student & protege of Dr. Robert O Becker. He is the author of multiple books including Going Somewhere: The Truth about a Life in Science, Electromagnetism and Life, Becker the Scientist, Modern Bioelectricity, The Electric Wilderness, and Philip Handler: Toxic Pope of Science which he is still working on with an estimated release of late 2025. All of Dr. Marino's books and scientific publications can be found on his website: https://andrewamarino.com/Follow Alexis on Instagram: www.instagram.com/dralexisjazmynFollow Alexis on X: https://x.com/dralexisjazmynFollow the podcast: www.instagram.com/undoctrinateyourselfpodSupport the podcast: www.patreon.com/undoctrinateyourselfpodcast
    --------  
    1:30:45

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Undoctrinate Yourself

Undoctrinate Yourself is a podcast hosted by Dr. Alexis Cowan, PhD. This podcast is dedicated to exploring topics ranging across science, medicine, technology, education, epistemology, religion, spirituality, and more.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessScience

Listen to Undoctrinate Yourself, The Dr. John Delony Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.11 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/15/2025 - 6:21:51 PM