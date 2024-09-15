Mandela’s War: The ANC’s Military Wing with Thula Simpson
Today, we take a deep look into uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), the armed wing of the African National Congress (ANC), and its pivotal role in South African history. Of course, no discussion about MK is complete without exploring the leadership and legacy of Nelson Mandela.Joining us to break it all down is Professor Thula Simpson, a leading expert on South African history, award-winning author, and researcher who has spent years examining the ANC’s armed struggle.We dive into how and why MK was formed, the shift from non-violent resistance to armed struggle, Mandela’s radical early years and his strategic role in MK, the evolution of ANC’s military tactics and how they adapted models from global revolutions, the role of key figures like Chris Hani, Joe Slovo, and others in shaping MK’s impact, the internal conflicts within MK and how they affected its trajectory, and the legacy of Mandela and whether his reconciliatory politics were inevitable or strategic.Thula also sheds light on the rich archival material that has surfaced over the years, providing new insights into the ANC’s military history and the broader liberation struggle.Books by Thula Simpson:Umkhonto we Sizwe: The ANC’s Armed Struggle - https://amzn.to/3WnvjrKThe ANC and the Liberation Struggle in South Africa - https://amzn.to/40swKpMHistory of South Africa: From 1902 to the Present - https://amzn.to/3PHVPbqHistory beyond apartheid: New approaches in South African historiography - https://amzn.to/42nZH9cThe Routledge Companion to Postcolonial African Historiography - https://amzn.to/4g29JzLThis episode is a must-listen for those interested in modern African history, insurgencies, and the political evolution of revolutionary movements.Join the Mission at https://undergroundstrategy.comDiscover Number 788 at https://amzn.to/3BQGmm7 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
UGS Special: Rethinking Warfare with Amos Fox - Part 1
Amos C. Fox joins Underground Strategy to challenge conventional thinking on modern warfare. From maneuver warfare’s shaky foundations to the realities of attrition, we dig into the strategic narratives shaping today’s conflicts. Are we fighting the wars we think we are, or just the ones doctrine tells us to prepare for?Amos C. Fox, PhD, is a Fellow with Arizona State University's Future Security Initiative and a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the University of Houston. He hosts Revolution in Military Affairs, Soldier Pulse, and WarCast, serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Military Studies, and is a senior editor at Small Wars Journal. A retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, Amos brings over two decades of experience to the conversation.Conflict Realism: Understanding the Causal Logic of Modern War and Warfare: https://amzn.to/3WxWJehRevolution in Military Affairs Podcast:https://shows.acast.com/revolution-in-military-affairsIrregular Warfare Initiative:https://irregularwarfare.org/Follow Amos Fox:X: https://x.com/AmosFox6LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amoscfox/Join the mission:https://undergroundstrategy.comDiscover Number 788:https://amzn.to/3BQGmm7 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
British Auxiliary Units with Andrew Chatterton – Part 2
In this second part of our conversation with Andrew Chatterton, we explore the extreme lengths Britain went to in preparing for a German invasion. From hidden resistance networks to the brutal realities of underground warfare, this episode unpacks the operations that never made the history books.We also discuss the use of women and teenagers in secret roles, the harsh choices these units had to make, and how their actions would have shaped the fight for Britain. Plus, what would have happened if German infiltrators had made it onto British soil? Andrew walks us through a fascinating counterfactual scenario to test how effective these secret groups really were.Andrew Chatterton’s BooksBritain’s Secret Defences: Civilian Saboteurs, Spies and Assassins during the Second World War - https://amzn.to/3DYyMXdFortress Britain 1940: Britain’s Unsung and Secret Defences on Land, Sea and in the Air - https://amzn.to/4hgI2V3Explore moreStayBehinds research group - www.staybehinds.comWatch the toilet bunker video - https://youtu.be/iVLsKehOhIM?si=GzGFzVfDKAJTdW2SConnect with Andrew ChattertonX - https://twitter.com/Chats1Instagram - https://instagram.com/historicalandrewBluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/historicalchats.bsky.socialThreads - https://threads.net/@historicalandrewJoin the mission: https://undergroundstrategy.comDiscover Number 788: https://amzn.to/3BQGmm7 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
British Auxiliary Units with Andrew Chatterton - Part 1
In this episode of Underground Strategy, we go full cloak and dagger with British auxiliary units, the country’s secret last line of resistance during WWII. Max and Tony are joined by historian Andrew Chatterton, an expert on Britain’s covert civilian forces, to explore the unsung heroes who were prepared to fight from the shadows if the Nazis invaded.We uncover the origins of these secret units, their training, recruitment, and the ingenious tactics they planned to use against an occupying force. From hidden bunkers and sabotage plans to civilian spies and coded messages in church keys, this episode sheds light on the secret war that never happened—but could have changed history.Andrew Chatterton’s BooksBritain’s Secret Defences: Civilian Saboteurs, Spies and Assassins during the Second World War - https://amzn.to/3DYyMXdFortress Britain 1940: Britain’s Unsung and Secret Defences on Land, Sea and in the Air - https://amzn.to/4hgI2V3Explore moreStayBehinds research group - www.staybehinds.comWatch the toilet bunker video - https://youtu.be/iVLsKehOhIM?si=GzGFzVfDKAJTdW2SConnect with Andrew ChattertonX - https://twitter.com/Chats1Instagram - https://instagram.com/historicalandrewBluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/historicalchats.bsky.socialThreads - https://threads.net/@historicalandrewJoin the mission: https://undergroundstrategy.comDiscover Number 788: https://amzn.to/3BQGmm7 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
UGS Special: The Battle of Spioenkop – A Masterclass with Robert Davidson
In this episode, Max and Tony are joined by Robert Davidson, a South African author and battlefield guide, to explore the history and significance of the Spioenkop campaign during the Anglo Boer War.Robert shares his lifelong passion for military history, recounting how decades of research culminated in his book on the tragic Spioenkop battle. The discussion highlights the strategic missteps, human stories, and the role of groundbreaking battlefield photography that seared the campaign into public consciousness.The trio also examines the broader context of the Anglo Boer War, including the political tensions, trench warfare, and the personal narratives of those who lived through it. This episode offers a thoughtful exploration of military geography and history, paired with candid reflections and vivid storytelling.For those curious about the intersection of history and humanity, this masterclass will leave you with much to reflect on.Links:Join the mission: https://undergroundstrategy.comDiscover Number 788: https://amzn.to/3BQGmm7Robert Davidson’s book - The Spioenkop Campaign: The Battles to Relieve Ladysmith, 17-27 January 1900: https://amzn.to/3E0i5dS Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Welcome to Underground StrategyWhere military tactics, leadership, and real-world strategies meet a whole lot of banter. Hosted by Max Lauker (ex-Swedish Special Operations, Intelligence, and Private Security) and Tony Garcia (ex-SANDF with extensive field experience and academic insight), we break down the latest in military strategy while keeping things real, candid, and fun. Whether you're into the latest military insights or just here for smart conversations (and a few laughs), we've got you covered.Tune in for weekly episodes packed with expert breakdowns, candid chats, and a fresh take on what's happening in the world of strategy.It's all about staying sharp, having fun, and thinking a few moves ahead.No fluff, just real talk. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.