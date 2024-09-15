Mandela’s War: The ANC’s Military Wing with Thula Simpson

Today, we take a deep look into uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), the armed wing of the African National Congress (ANC), and its pivotal role in South African history. Of course, no discussion about MK is complete without exploring the leadership and legacy of Nelson Mandela.Joining us to break it all down is Professor Thula Simpson, a leading expert on South African history, award-winning author, and researcher who has spent years examining the ANC's armed struggle.We dive into how and why MK was formed, the shift from non-violent resistance to armed struggle, Mandela's radical early years and his strategic role in MK, the evolution of ANC's military tactics and how they adapted models from global revolutions, the role of key figures like Chris Hani, Joe Slovo, and others in shaping MK's impact, the internal conflicts within MK and how they affected its trajectory, and the legacy of Mandela and whether his reconciliatory politics were inevitable or strategic.Thula also sheds light on the rich archival material that has surfaced over the years, providing new insights into the ANC's military history and the broader liberation struggle.Books by Thula Simpson:Umkhonto we Sizwe: The ANC's Armed Struggle - https://amzn.to/3WnvjrKThe ANC and the Liberation Struggle in South Africa - https://amzn.to/40swKpMHistory of South Africa: From 1902 to the Present - https://amzn.to/3PHVPbqHistory beyond apartheid: New approaches in South African historiography - https://amzn.to/42nZH9cThe Routledge Companion to Postcolonial African Historiography - https://amzn.to/4g29JzLThis episode is a must-listen for those interested in modern African history, insurgencies, and the political evolution of revolutionary movements.