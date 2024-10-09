Unbreakable with Jay Glazer: A Mental Wealth Podcast

Welcome to Unbreakable! A mental wealth podcast hosted by Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer. On today’s episode, Jay sits down with Philadelphia Eagles Superstar Tackle Lane Johnson who will be playing in his third Super Bowl this coming Sunday in New Orleans. Lane shares how this SB appearance differs from the other two, the advice he’s given to the new guys on how to deal with all the weeklong distractions, and his favorite funny moment from the big game. Lane also talks about his anxiety and explains the rituals he uses to get the roommates in his head to talk nicely to each other, especially on gameday. Follow, rate & review Unbreakable with Jay Glazer here! https://link.chtbl.com/unbreakablewithjayglazer #fsrSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
18:09
Unbreakable Episode 116 - Dustin Rhodes
Welcome to Unbreakable! A mental wealth podcast hosted by Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer. On today's episode, Jay goes into the ring with wrestling royalty, the one and only Dustin Rhodes. Rhodes openes up about his past struggles with cocaine, pills, and alcohol…sometimes taking up to 40 pills per day. However, after admitting to his father that he finally needed help, Rhodes entered WWE's rehab program and began to turn his life around. Now 16 years sober, Dustin plans on being clean for the rest of his life and is now using his platform to help others in need. Follow, rate & review Unbreakable with Jay Glazer here! https://link.chtbl.com/unbreakablewithjayglazer
42:19
Unbreakable Episode 115- Andy Riise
Welcome to Unbreakable! A mental wealth podcast hosted by Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer. On today's episode, Jay sits down with Andy Riise, Director of Mental Performance and Leadership for the Chicago Bears. Riise offers valuable insights on developing mental strength as well as ways for you to be confident in all aspects of life. Ever wonder how elite athletes/performers separate themselves from the rest of the pack? Here is the game plan! Follow, rate & review Unbreakable with Jay Glazer here! https://link.chtbl.com/unbreakablewithjayglazer
40:41
Unbreakable - Special Episode with Jake Steinfeld
Welcome to Unbreakable! A mental wealth podcast hosted by Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer. Look, it has been a very difficult for those of us out here in Southern California due to the horrific fires. A lot of us have lost everything. I really wanted to take this podcast to get the rest of America to understand exactly what is going on out here. With these horrific fires you're seeing the best of people in the worst of times. So, I wanted to bring on one of my best friends who has been in the middle of it all, the one and only Jake Steinfeld. Jake unfortunately lost his home in the Pacific Palisades fire. But amidst the loss and devastation, the California fitness guru offers a lot of hope and has zero doubt that his city will build back even stronger! Because whenever we have tragedy in this country it's when people come together the most. DONT QUIT! Follow, rate & review Unbreakable with Jay Glazer here! https://link.chtbl.com/unbreakablewithjayglazer
28:24
Unbreakable Episode 113 - Dennis Allen
Welcome to Unbreakable! A mental wealth podcast hosted by Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer. This is a very difficult week for many people in the NFL. It is the week where coaches lose their jobs, there is a lot of turnovers, and there is NO guidebook for it. But there is a man who lived it, Denis Allen. The former head coach of the New Orleans Saints joins Jay for an incredible chat. Dennis shares his stories, knowledge and experiences that will absolutely be led to helping others deal during difficult times. Follow, rate & review Unbreakable with Jay Glazer here! https://link.chtbl.com/unbreakablewithjayglazer
About Unbreakable with Jay Glazer: A Mental Wealth Podcast
About Unbreakable with Jay Glazer: A Mental Wealth Podcast

In this new podcast, which is an extension of his widely-acclaimed, best-selling book "Unbreakable," Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer shares his personal mental health journey with the audience, including the tools and techniques he's developed to "live in the gray" – his term for living and thriving with anxiety, depression and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Welcoming mental health experts, athletes, coaches, A-list celebrities and others, Glazer and his special guests will discuss tips for maintaining an unbreakable mindset and overcoming any obstacle to succeed despite living in the gray.