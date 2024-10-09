Unbreakable with Jay Glazer: A Mental Wealth Podcast

Unbreakable - Special Episode with Jake Steinfeld

Welcome to Unbreakable! A mental wealth podcast hosted by Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer. Look, it has been a very difficult for those of us out here in Southern California due to the horrific fires. A lot of us have lost everything. I really wanted to take this podcast to get the rest of America to understand exactly what is going on out here. With these horrific fires you're seeing the best of people in the worst of times. So, I wanted to bring on one of my best friends who has been in the middle of it all, the one and only Jake Steinfeld. Jake unfortunately lost his home in the Pacific Palisades fire. But amidst the loss and devastation, the California fitness guru offers a lot of hope and has zero doubt that his city will build back even stronger! Because whenever we have tragedy in this country it's when people come together the most. DONT QUIT!