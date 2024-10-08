Powered by RND
U.S. Supreme Court 2013 Term Arguments
U.S. Supreme Court 2013 Term Arguments

Podcast U.S. Supreme Court 2013 Term Arguments
Oyez
Oral arguments before the Supreme Court of the United States, presented by Oyez, a multimedia judicial archive at the IllinoisTech Chicago-Kent College of Law.
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 70
  • Limelight Networks v. Akamai Technologies
    A case in which the Court held that a party is not liable for patent infringement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(b) unless the party has also violated Section 217(a)o or any other statutory provision.
    --------  
  • Riley v. California
    A case in which the Court found that the San Diego Police Department's search of an arrested gang member's cell phone pictures without a warrant violated the Fourth Amendment.
    --------  
  • Riley v. California
    A case in which the Court held that, although a U.S. patent may be vague in certain areas, it is still protected by patent law as long as the patent is definite enough for the general public to know what has or has not been patented already.
    --------  
  • Nautilus, Inc. v. Biosig Instruments, Inc.
    A case in which the Court held that, although a U.S. patent may be vague in certain areas, it is still protected by patent law as long as the patent is definite enough for the general public to know what has or has not been patented already.
    --------  
  • Lane v. Franks
    A case in which the Court held that a public employee's truthful testimony under subpoena in a trial is citizen speech and thus cannot be used to terminate the employee.
    --------  

About U.S. Supreme Court 2013 Term Arguments

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court of the United States, presented by Oyez, a multimedia judicial archive at the IllinoisTech Chicago-Kent College of Law.
Podcast website

