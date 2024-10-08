U.S. Supreme Court 2013 Term Arguments

A case in which the Court held that a party is not liable for patent infringement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(b) unless the party has also violated Section 217(a)o or any other statutory provision.
Riley v. California
A case in which the Court found that the San Diego Police Department's search of an arrested gang member's cell phone pictures without a warrant violated the Fourth Amendment.
Nautilus, Inc. v. Biosig Instruments, Inc.
A case in which the Court held that, although a U.S. patent may be vague in certain areas, it is still protected by patent law as long as the patent is definite enough for the general public to know what has or has not been patented already.
Lane v. Franks
A case in which the Court held that a public employee's truthful testimony under subpoena in a trial is citizen speech and thus cannot be used to terminate the employee.