U.S. Supreme Court 2011 Term Arguments

Oyez
Oral arguments before the Supreme Court of the United States, presented by Oyez, a multimedia judicial archive at the IllinoisTech Chicago-Kent College of Law.
  • Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Petroleum
    A case in which the Court found that the Alien Tort Statute does not give ground for United States law to be applied extraterrestrially to other sovereign nations with their own laws.
    --------  
  • Arizona v. United States
    A case in which the Court found that Arizona's state immigration provisions conflicted in part with federal immigration laws.
    --------  
  • Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band v. Patchak
    A case in which the Court held that a neighbor of a proposed Indian casino had standing to sue the government for taking 147 acres of a town's land under Section 465 of the Indian Reorganization Act.
    --------  
  • RadLAX Gateway Hotel v. Amalgamated Bank
    A case in which the Court held that a company could not obtain confirmation of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan that provided for the sale of its assets free from lien without permitting a bank to credit-bid at the sale.
    --------  
  • Salazar v. Ramah Navajo Chapter
    A case in which the Court held that, under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, the government is required to pay all of the contract support costs incurred by a tribal contractor if payment of those costs would exceed the statutory cap on the appropriations available to pay them.
    --------  

About U.S. Supreme Court 2011 Term Arguments

