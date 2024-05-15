What No One Tells You About Purpose and Happiness in Retirement

Worried about finding purpose in retirement? Most people are, but in reality it's easy to address these fears head-on. In this episode, Eric + Jason are joined by Jordan "Doc G" Grumet, a hospice doctor, podcaster, blogger, and author. Topics discussed include how regret can be motivating, putting excuses behind us, the reality of purpose anxiety, and much more. Irrespective of your own retirement journey, you won't want to miss our conversation. Show notes: https://twosidesoffi.com/purposecode Doc G's book, "The Purpose Code": https://amzn.to/3DIcNnk