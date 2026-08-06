Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsScienceTwo Bees in a Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Two Bees in a Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Two Bees in a Podcast

UF/IFAS Honey Bee Lab
Science
Two Bees in a Podcast
Latest episode

257 episodes

  • Two Bees in a Podcast

    Episode 249: Harnessing Biotechnology for Pollinator Health with Dr. Vincent Ricigliano

    08/06/2026 | 37 mins.
    In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss biotechnology and pollinator health with Dr. Vincent Ricigliano, research scientist with the Pollinator Health Unit at the USDA ARS in Davis, California. Check out our website: ⁠www.ufhoneybee.com⁠ for additional resources from today's episode.
  • Two Bees in a Podcast

    Episode 248: Varroa Biology and Pesticide Research with Dr. Kirsten Traynor

    07/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss varroa biology and pesticide research with Dr. Kirsten Traynor, the director of State Institute of Bee Research in Stuttgart Germany. Check out our website: www.ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today's episode.
  • Two Bees in a Podcast

    Episode 247: Chemical Transfer Within Honey Bee Hives with Angela Encerrado-Manriquez

    07/21/2026 | 41 mins.
    In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss chemical exposures in hives with Angela Encerrado-Manriquez, a PhD candidate in the Agricultural & Environmental Chemistry Program at the University of California, Davis. Check out our website: www.ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today's episode.
  • Two Bees in a Podcast

    Episode 246: International Beekeeper Education with Bo Sterk

    07/15/2026 | 43 mins.
    In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss international beekeeper education with Bo Sterk, founder of Bees Beyond Borders. Check out our website: www.ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today's episode.
  • Two Bees in a Podcast

    Episode 245: The Irish Honey Bee with Dr. Grace McCormack

    07/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss the Irish Honey Bee with Dr. Grace McCormack, Professor of Zoology in the School of Natural Sciences in the Ryan Institute at the University of Galway in Galway, Ireland. Check out our website: ⁠www.ufhoneybee.com⁠ for additional resources from today's episode.
More Science podcasts
Trending Science podcasts
About Two Bees in a Podcast
Two Bees in a Podcast is hosted by members of University of Florida's Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory. Learn about honey bees, beekeepers, researchers, and specialists from around the world in educational, fun, yet practical episodes!
Podcast website
Science

Listen to Two Bees in a Podcast, Big Ideas Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:47:41 PM
A company fromMADSACK