Episode 140: Controlling Pests and Pathogens with Sunflowers
In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, released on June 7, 2023, Dr. Jamie Ellis and Amy Vu speak with Evan Palmer-Young, a USDA ARS post-doctoral researcher at the Bee Research Laboratory in Beltsville, Maryland, on the relationship between sunflowers and honey bees. This episode concludes with a Q&A segment. Check out our website ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today’s episode.
6/7/2023
50:13
Episode 139: All About the Money, Honey! with Sierra Malnove
In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, released on May 10, 2023, Dr. Jamie Ellis and Amy Vu speak with Sierra Malnove, a beekeeper and small business owner of Creamed Honey Company from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on “concierge” and private beekeeping. This episode concludes with a Q&A segment. Check out our website ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today’s episode.
5/10/2023
51:04
Episode 138: Guessing Hive Size and Strength with Infrared Technology
In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, released on April 19, 2023, Dr. Jamie Ellis and Amy Vu speak with Lauren Goldstein, a graduate student researcher from Michigan State and former UF HBREL intern on imaging hives with infrared. This episode concludes with a Q&A segment. Check out our website ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today’s episode.
4/19/2023
42:27
Episode 137: All About the Farmers Markets, Honey! with Beth Murphy
In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, released on April 12, 2023, Dr. Jamie Ellis and Amy Vu speak with Beth Murphy, a beekeeper and owner of Southern Bees LLC of High Springs, FL, on turning her products into profits at a local farmers market. This episode concludes with a Q&A segment. Check out our website ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today’s episode.
4/12/2023
52:31
Episode 136: Let's Talk about the Bee Informed Partnership
In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, released on April 5, 2023, Dr. Jamie Ellis and Amy Vu speak with Selina Bruckner, a postdoctoral researcher with Penn State and Nathalie Steinhauer, a University of Maryland Entomologist and science coordinator, all about the Bee Informed Partnership. This episode concludes with a Q&A segment. Check out our website ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today’s episode.
The survey is open and accepting responses from April 1st to April 30th 2023. Please take a moment to submit your response to help us continue to inform beekeepers, researchers, policy makers, and the greater public about impacts to honey bee colony health. Visit beeinformed.org to join in the effort, learn more, and take the survey!
Two Bees in a Podcast is hosted by members of University of Florida's Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory. Learn about honey bees, beekeepers, researchers, and specialists from around the world in educational, fun, yet practical episodes!