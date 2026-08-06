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257 episodes
Episode 249: Harnessing Biotechnology for Pollinator Health with Dr. Vincent Ricigliano08/06/2026 | 37 mins.In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss biotechnology and pollinator health with Dr. Vincent Ricigliano, research scientist with the Pollinator Health Unit at the USDA ARS in Davis, California. Check out our website: www.ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today's episode.
- In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss varroa biology and pesticide research with Dr. Kirsten Traynor, the director of State Institute of Bee Research in Stuttgart Germany. Check out our website: www.ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today's episode.
Episode 247: Chemical Transfer Within Honey Bee Hives with Angela Encerrado-Manriquez07/21/2026 | 41 mins.In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss chemical exposures in hives with Angela Encerrado-Manriquez, a PhD candidate in the Agricultural & Environmental Chemistry Program at the University of California, Davis. Check out our website: www.ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today's episode.
- In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss international beekeeper education with Bo Sterk, founder of Bees Beyond Borders. Check out our website: www.ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today's episode.
- In this episode of Two Bees in a Podcast, Amy Vu and Dr. Jamie Ellis discuss the Irish Honey Bee with Dr. Grace McCormack, Professor of Zoology in the School of Natural Sciences in the Ryan Institute at the University of Galway in Galway, Ireland. Check out our website: www.ufhoneybee.com for additional resources from today's episode.
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About Two Bees in a Podcast
Two Bees in a Podcast is hosted by members of University of Florida's Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory. Learn about honey bees, beekeepers, researchers, and specialists from around the world in educational, fun, yet practical episodes!Podcast website
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