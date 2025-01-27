Powered by RND
True Crime Talk with Nic Edwards. True Crime Talk show brought to you by WildBlue Press. Hosted by Carolyn Berardino, Bryan Smith, and Nic Edwards. Featuring bo...
  • A Murder on Campus - Virgina Olson Unsolved
    Welcome to True Crime Talk with Nic Edwards. Here is tonight's story... This case from 1973 is the sad and tragic story of a 19 year old college student. A drama major at the university of North Carolina - Asheville - Virginia Olson was found murdered along trails at the botanical gardens of the UNCA campus. Joining True Crime Talk to teach us about the victim, crime scene, and some of the suspects is Cameron Santana a veteran law enforcement officer with over 18 years of experience. He spent his first 16 years with the Raleigh Police Department, in North Carolina. Also join us is Brian Santana a writer and a college English professor. Brian attended UNC-Asheville, just as Virgina Olson did. So these two brothers can most certainly offer up some unique insights into what some say is one of the most notorious cold cases in the great state of North Carolina. The book is A MURDER ON CAMPUS - the professor, the cop, and north Carolina’s most notorious cold case The website is www.WildBluePress.com    
  • True Crime Talk Podcast Coming Soon!
    True Crime Talk Podcast coming soon! 
True Crime Talk with Nic Edwards. True Crime Talk show brought to you by WildBlue Press. Hosted by Carolyn Berardino, Bryan Smith, and Nic Edwards. Featuring books and authors from WildBlue Press. For more information go to www.WildBluePress.com
