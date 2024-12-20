VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast

How Pokémon pros deal with failure, burnout and envy

In this episode, Aaron "Cybertron" Zheng and Markus "13Yoshi37" Stadter talk about a wide variety of topics in VGC, including how we deal with tournament expectations, burnout, and feeling envy towards others. We also talk about the value of fun tournaments and touch on the VGC World Cup, Gdansk Regionals, and the Wolfe Glick Auction Invitational!