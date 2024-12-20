Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureVGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast
Listen to VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast in the App
Listen to VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast

Podcast VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast
Trainer
Competitive Pokémon VGC veterans Aaron "Cybertron" Zheng & Markus "13Yoshi37" Stadter cover all things related to VGC!
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • We spoke to Wolfe Glick after he won his 10th Regionals
    --------  
    1:51:49
  • How Pokémon pros deal with failure, burnout and envy
    In this episode, Aaron "Cybertron" Zheng and Markus "13Yoshi37" Stadter talk about a wide variety of topics in VGC, including how we deal with tournament expectations, burnout, and feeling envy towards others. We also talk about the value of fun tournaments and touch on the VGC World Cup, Gdansk Regionals, and the Wolfe Glick Auction Invitational!
    --------  
    1:24:55
  • Is SNEASLER or URSHIFU more broken in VGC?
    --------  
    1:33:09
  • Louisville Regionals had some CRAZY picks | VGC Reflections Ep. 5
    @CybertronVGC and @13Yoshi37 catch up about the Louisville Regional Championships and reflect on Regulation H as we reach the mid-way point of the format!
    --------  
    58:56
  • VGC Pros break down the 1st EUROPEAN MAJOR | VGC Reflections Ep. 4
    Aaron and Markus break down the results of Dortmund Regionals, the first major European tournament of the 2025 season!
    --------  
    1:17:11

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast

Competitive Pokémon VGC veterans Aaron "Cybertron" Zheng & Markus "13Yoshi37" Stadter cover all things related to VGC!
Podcast website

Listen to VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast, Critical Role and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:23:30 AM