VGC Reflections - A VGC Podcast

We spoke to Wolfe Glick after he won his 10th Regionals
1:51:49
How Pokémon pros deal with failure, burnout and envy
In this episode, Aaron "Cybertron" Zheng and Markus "13Yoshi37" Stadter talk about a wide variety of topics in VGC, including how we deal with tournament expectations, burnout, and feeling envy towards others. We also talk about the value of fun tournaments and touch on the VGC World Cup, Gdansk Regionals, and the Wolfe Glick Auction Invitational!
1:24:55
Is SNEASLER or URSHIFU more broken in VGC?
1:33:09
Louisville Regionals had some CRAZY picks | VGC Reflections Ep. 5
@CybertronVGC and @13Yoshi37 catch up about the Louisville Regional Championships and reflect on Regulation H as we reach the mid-way point of the format!
58:56
VGC Pros break down the 1st EUROPEAN MAJOR | VGC Reflections Ep. 4
Aaron and Markus break down the results of Dortmund Regionals, the first major European tournament of the 2025 season!