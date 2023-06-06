Tour Junkies: PGA Tour Betting & DFS

US Open 2023 DraftKings Picks | w/ PGA TOUR Pro, Hank Lebioda

The first 30 minutes of the show we talk to PGA TOUR Pro, Hank Lebioda, about Los Angeles Country Club. Hank played the course the twice before speaking with us, and we took questions from the live chat for Hank to give us the details on conditions. From there, we get into all things DraftKings DFS as Los Angeles Country Club hosts the US Open 2023! We do things a little different this week as we tackle the DFS slate via Academy Award Categories (GOLF style). We discuss our favorite studs, duds, low owned leverage plays, chalk plays we're having a tough time avoiding and more. Please support the podcast further by doing a few things to spread the TJ Gospel: Join Goalby’s Nut Hut, our private DISCORD chat w/ > 1000 golf loving, DFS & Betting fans. Join a limited, free Nut Hut on DISCORD Watch this 12 minute video on benefits, basics & walkthrough of the NUT HUT on DISCORD Sign up for the “Heavy Petting” & “Chalk Bomb” emails for free that hit your inboxes every Tuesday & Wednesday. Order your Front9 Coffee today with promo code TJ10! Get sports betting content from vetted handicappers all in 1 place! Sign up with SoBet & use referral code "TJ" Improve your own game & take your friends money on the course! Download Leaderboard today & use referral code "TJ"! Sign up & get 100% Deposit Match up to $100 on UNDERDOG Pick em' & Best Ball Drafts Compete for $750K in prizes this PGA TOUR season on DraftKings Reignmakers. Redeem your FREE booster pack Leave an honest iTunes Review. DB & Pat love reading all of these. It improves the show. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.