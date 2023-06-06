Tour Junkies: PGA Tour Betting & DFS

Are you tired of getting your PGA TOUR betting and DraftKings advice from boring, zero personality numbers nerds? The Tour Junkies have been delivering winning ... More
US Open 2023 DraftKings Picks | w/ PGA TOUR Pro, Hank Lebioda
The first 30 minutes of the show we talk to PGA TOUR Pro, Hank Lebioda, about Los Angeles Country Club. Hank played the course the twice before speaking with us, and we took questions from the live chat for Hank to give us the details on conditions. From there, we get into all things DraftKings DFS as Los Angeles Country Club hosts the US Open 2023! We do things a little different this week as we tackle the DFS slate via Academy Award Categories (GOLF style). We discuss our favorite studs, duds, low owned leverage plays, chalk plays we're having a tough time avoiding and more.
Please support the podcast further by doing a few things to spread the TJ Gospel:
Join Goalby’s Nut Hut, our private DISCORD chat w/ > 1000 golf loving, DFS & Betting fans.
Join a limited, free Nut Hut on DISCORD
Watch this 12 minute video on benefits, basics & walkthrough of the NUT HUT on DISCORD
Sign up for the “Heavy Petting” & “Chalk Bomb” emails for free that hit your inboxes every Tuesday & Wednesday.
Order your Front9 Coffee today with promo code TJ10!
Get sports betting content from vetted handicappers all in 1 place! Sign up with SoBet & use referral code "TJ"
Improve your own game & take your friends money on the course! Download Leaderboard today & use referral code "TJ"!
Sign up & get 100% Deposit Match up to $100 on UNDERDOG Pick em' & Best Ball Drafts
Compete for $750K in prizes this PGA TOUR season on DraftKings Reignmakers. Redeem your FREE booster pack
Leave an honest iTunes Review. DB & Pat love reading all of these. It improves the show.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.
6/13/2023
1:33:31
US Open 2023 Betting Picks | Oscar's Style
The Tour Junkies preview the US Open 2023 from Los Angeles Country Club as the PGA TOUR heads to Cali. DB & Pat dish out their favorite outright selections, top 20's and guys they're avoiding. Plus, the boys have some fun with some Academy Award Oscar's style golf selections since the gang's in Hollywood!
6/12/2023
1:08:11
Los Angeles Country Club Course Breakdown | US Open 2023
DB is only delivering NEED TO KNOW information on Los Angeles Country Club in order to best begin handicapping the US OPEN 2023 whether you're betting or playing DFS on DraftKings. DB gets into the course conditions, set up options, variance, key stats, and possible things people could be wrong about when it comes to how LA CC will play.
6/10/2023
16:44
RBC Canadian Open 2023 DraftKings Picks | Solo Pat
Pat's riding solo as DB's on vacation breaking down the DFS DraftKings slate for the RBC Canadian Open from Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Will Pat get all the ad reads right? Will he remember to dish out his cash game plays? Who knows...he's going rogue with DB gone. Have fun & enjoy life without DB!
6/7/2023
43:11
RBC Canadian Open Betting Picks w/ Tim Andercust!
DB's on vacation, so Pat's got the reigns tonight along with zany co host, Tim Andercust (Anderson) of the Pat Mayo Experience. The boys dive a little into the outright and Top 20 betting market as the PGA TOUR gears up for the RBC Canadian Open, but then these 2 weirdos dive into things like Hibachi restaurant etiquette, tee shot valet's, eating cheetos with chopsticks and grocery cart no-no's.
Are you tired of getting your PGA TOUR betting and DraftKings advice from boring, zero personality numbers nerds? The Tour Junkies have been delivering winning golf betting picks and DraftKings DFS strategies since 2015 all while delivering hilarious takes and segments to make the golf betting research process fun. DB & Pat have interviewed over 50 PGA TOUR players, caddies, and media personalities over the years including Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger and more. If you're looking to actually enjoy your golf betting and DFS research process, then take it from a couple of OG's in the space with the inside track. LIV Golf Betting previews starting in 2023...if you can bet on it, and it's professional golf...we've got you covered!
If it's professional golf and you can bet on it...The Tour Junkies Network has you covered.