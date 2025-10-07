Through the Smoke: A Miami Hurricanes football podcast

FSU Game Review: Miami's talent shines in Tallahassee
It is time to review Miami’s impressive 28-22 win over Florida State.
InsideTheU’s David Lake shares his thoughts from the game. Which players stood out? What was the difference in the game? Which coaching staff did the better job? What is the state of the FSU program in 2025?
Lake shares his thoughts on all these topics and more in the latest edition of Through The Smoke.
Enjoy the show.
Support our sponsors at Through The Smoke:
- Join Canes Connection today at CanesConnection.com!
- If you have been injured in a slip and fall, boating accident, trucking accident, Uber/Lyft accident, or car accident, Nick Mucerino is the personal injury attorney you should contact at 561-960-9870 or visit the website FLInjury.Law.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
39:46
--------
39:46
Instant Reaction: Miami dominates FSU, 28-22
The No. 3 Miami Hurricanes earned an impressive 28-22 victory over No. 18 Florida State on Saturday night in Tallahassee.
The final score is much closer than the actual game.
InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share their thoughts on this game as Miami continues to look like one of the best teams in the country.
Enjoy the show.
--------
20:00
--------
20:00
Game Preview: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 18 Florida State
The best game of the year is finally here.
No. 3 Miami will travel to Tallahassee to take on No. 18 Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in the latest match-up in the best rivalry in college football.
Stakes are high for this year’s match-up with this being the first ranked game between the two programs since 2016.
FSU enters this game with the most productive offense in the country. Miami enters this game as one of the best line of scrimmage teams in the country.
How do these teams match-up? Where do the Hurricanes have the edge? Who are the key players to know on both sides?
InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share all their thoughts in this preview episode of Through The Smoke.
Enjoy the show.
--------
1:19:22
--------
1:19:22
Bye week recruiting buzz and FSU week is here
Through The Smoke is back after taking some time off due to the bye week.
In this latest edition of the podcast, InsideTheU’s Gaby Urrutia and David Lake discuss some of the bye week recruiting buzz.
Who are the Hurricanes pushing to flip into the class? What does Miami need to do to land a top ten class in 2026? What type of momentum has UM generated? Urrutia breaks it all down here.
In the second half of the episode, Lake and Urrutia share their first impressions on Florida State, how the ACC race is shaping up after the first month, and what the College Football Playoff race looks like as well.
Enjoy the show!
--------
1:08:18
--------
1:08:18
Instant Reaction: Miami controls the game in a 26-7 win over Florida
The No. 4 Miami Hurricanes found a way to grind out a 26-7 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday night.
In this latest edition of Through The Smoke, InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share their immediate reactions from the game.
Enjoy the show.
