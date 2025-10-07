Through the Smoke: A Miami Hurricanes football podcast

Game Preview: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 18 Florida State

The best game of the year is finally here. No. 3 Miami will travel to Tallahassee to take on No. 18 Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in the latest match-up in the best rivalry in college football. Stakes are high for this year's match-up with this being the first ranked game between the two programs since 2016. FSU enters this game with the most productive offense in the country. Miami enters this game as one of the best line of scrimmage teams in the country. How do these teams match-up? Where do the Hurricanes have the edge? Who are the key players to know on both sides? InsideTheU's David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share all their thoughts in this preview episode of Through The Smoke. Enjoy the show.