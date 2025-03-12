Powered by RND
طاهر المعتز بالله - ماذا يحدث؟
طاهر المعتز بالله - ماذا يحدث؟

Podcast طاهر المعتز بالله - ماذا يحدث؟
Taher El Moataz Bellah - طاهر المعتز بالله
ماذا يحدث بودكاست يمزج بين الحاضر والتاريخ. يسعي لتحليل الأخبار الاقتصادية والسياسية العالمية للتوضيح واعطاء نبذة تاريخية للتمكن من الحصول علي نظرة مستقبلية.
Government

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • الحرب الأهلية السورية - هل ينجح مخطط التقسيم الإسرائيلي؟
    ماذا حدث في سوريا؟ وكيف سيوازن الشرع بين المصالح المتضاربة لتركيا وروسيا وإسرائيل؟ هل تنجح الثورة المضادة؟
    --------  
    51:05

About طاهر المعتز بالله - ماذا يحدث؟

